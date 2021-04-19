Release funds for Dooru Mini-Secretariat

The project of constructing a Mini-Secretariat in Dooru area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district at a cost of Rs.6 crore was started in the year 2017 to ensure and facilitate various Government departments and offices of the area to work at one place to mitigate the difficulties of the people who otherwise had to undergo the hassles of various hues mainly of travelling long distance and expending time. However, within two months of the execution of the works on the project by the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), funds shortage started being felt which led to the stalling of the construction work for full two years . Is it because of some political reasons the project was sanctioned just to momentarily appease the people of the area followed by laying of foundation stone by a Cabinet minister of the then Government in power in the erstwhile state but without ensuring that the funds required for it were duly sanctioned and earmarked . Not only is there, as on date, an outstanding liability of Rs. 14 lakh for the work already done – not cleared and the concerned contractors suffering but it looks as if no one is bothered at all about the fate of the project. The Government must either shelve the proposal of the project or release the funds and ensure the Secretariat building was complete as early as possible. There was no fun in taking no decision either way