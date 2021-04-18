ADGP Mukesh Singh inaugurates 3RD PPCPL

*Elite Tigers, Rising Stars script wins

in inaugural matches

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu Apr 18 : Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh inaugurated the 3rd Police Public Cricket Premier league in an mega opening function at KC Sports Club Jammu which is being organized under the banner of Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in collaboration with Sr. Cricketers of J&K and KC Sports Club.

In an inauguration ceremony Mukesh Singh ADGP was the chief guest, Chandan Kohli SSP Jammu was the guest of honour whereas SP Naresh, Shahid Parvez and Surinder Bagal Sr. Cricketers of J&K were the special guests on the occasion. Others who present on the occasion are Rajesh Gill Chief Prosecuting Officer, Hamid Choudhary Dy SP DAR, Kousheen Koul SDPO Domana ,Sudhir Singh, RP Singh, Saleem Ur Rehman, and the teams owners

While speaking on the occasion, the chief guest stated that the main objective of the J&K Police is to engage the youths at grass root level in different sports activities, so that they become able to showcase their sports skills and maintain a positive view in studies and sports. He further said that Cricket is the main game in our country which unites all section of the society besides there are lot of scope and career in cricket so youths must adopt the game of cricket as a career.

The chief guest also lauded the efforts of organizing team specially Rajesh Gill CPO and former Ranji player for organizing a mega cricket event on the pattern of IPL for J&K Cricketers.

A mesmerizing patriotic song performance by DPL Jammu Orchestra was the special guest item which enthralled the audience by their talent.

Earlier, Rajesh Gill presented welcome address and brief note of the league. whereas R P Singh conducted the proceedings of the opening function and commentary of the inaugural matches.

The league is being organized under the guidance of senior police officers and the reputed cricketers of theJ&K which includes Chandan Kohli SSP Jammu, SSP Pawan Parihar SO to DIG Jammu, Rajesh Gill CPO & Former Ranji Player, Shahid Parvez, Surinder Singh Bagal, Rakesh Koul former Ranji Players, Arjun Choudhary MD KC Sports Club, Ashish Singh MD Horizon Sports Club, Sudhir Singh ,Sanjeev Mahajan, RP Singh, Saleem Ur Rehman BCCI Level 1 Umpires.

The sponsors of the league includes Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu, Pepsi, Wheelocity Skoda, Rivazo Homes, Horizon sports Club, Women Club and KC Sports Club Jammu.,

Earlier in the first match Elite Tigers defeated Game Changer by 51 runs.

Batting first Elite Tigers scored 154 runs for loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs with Musaif Aijaz 36 runs, Akshit Gandral 34, Harman Deep 26 and Rohan Gill 24 runs. From the bowling side, Ritesh took 3 wickets, while Ranjot, Amit and Aqib Rather took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Game Changer could not chased the target and managed to score 109 runs for all wickets in the allotted 20 overs, thus lost the match by 51 runs. The main scorers Samarpit Raina 42 runs, Aqib 14 and Ram Pandey 11 runs. From Bowling side Abay Tondon took 4 wickets, Shavac took 3 wickets while Sukhman bagged 2 wickets while Sahil clinched 1 wicket . Abay Tondon was declared man of the match with Rs.2000 sponsored by Rivazoo.

In the second match Game Changer Rising Stars defeated Friends Club Kathua by 12 runs. Batting first Game Changer Rising Stars scored 116 for all wickets with Sunoop Bhagat 61 runs and Prabjot Singh 11 runs. From the bowling side Gourav Saini took 4 wickets, Anubhav secured 2 wickets while kartik, Vansh and Naveed took 1 wicket each.

In reply Friends Club Kathua could not chased the target and managed to score 104 runs for 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs, thus lost the match by 12 runs. Damanpreet Singh 35 runs, Akrit 22 runs and Sourav Saini 13 runs were the main scorers. From bowling side, Harjeet Dogra clinched 3 wickets, Sushant took 2 wickets.

Sunoop Bhagat declared man of the match with Rs. 2000 sponsored by Rivazo Homes.

Amit Gupta,Harbinder Singh, JD Singh, Ashok Kumar and Saleem ur Rehman were the officials in todays matches.

Tomm fixture : KAP Smasher Versus Vriddhi Royals at 1 pm