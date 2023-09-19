Regional Young Investigators’ Meet inaugurated at KU

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: To provide a platform to foster networking, collaboration and transformative change among young scientists and science professionals, the University of Kashmir (KU) in collaboration with Central University of Kashmir (CUK) today inaugurated the Regional Young investigators’ Meet (RYIM)-2023 here.

Speaking on the inaugural session, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofar Khan said that events like these provide a platform to the youth to demonstrate their talent thereby helping in identifying and finding options and opportunities to place the talented youth in appropriate industries.

“We’ll try to be connected with the DST to encash whatever is possible for the benefit of our students through collaborations and sponsorships to make them more marketable and industry-ready,” Prof Khan said while thanking the Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), & skill development Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Saurabh Bhagat for his proactive support.

Commissioner/Secretary, DST, & skill development J&K, Govt Saurabh Bhagat said making students industry-ready is possible only when academia, especially the university, collaborate with the industry to build a future-ready ecosystem.

“We can sponsor students and provide them scholarships and can also build apprenticeship programmes to make students job-ready,” he reiterated.

Dean, Academic Affairs, KU, Prof Farooq A Masoodi said robustness and strength of our progress is in science and scientific endeavours.

The event was sponsored by JK Science, Technology and Innovation Council, Jammu and Kashmir, IndiaBioscience, Bangalore and Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Among others, who were present on the occasion included Dean Academic Affairs, CUK, Prof Shahid Rasool, Registrar, CUK, Prof M Afzal Zargar, Special Secretary to KU VC, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Zarri and Director North Campus, Prof Bashir Ahmad Ganai.