Reen replaces Lalit Mahajan, elected new FoIJ Chairman

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: Tejwant Singh Reen, president Association of Industries, Gangyal has been elected as Chairman of the Federation of Industries Jammu (FoIJ).

A meeting of Federation of Industries, Jammu (FoIJ) was held at Association of Industries office, Gangyal here today to elect the Chairman and other office bearers of Federation of Industries, Jammu for the period 2023-24.

As per the constitution of Federation of Industries, Jammu, S. Tejwant Singh Reen has been elected unanimously as Chairman, Federation of Industries, Jammu. The outgoing Chairman, Lalit Mahajan along with his team after successful completion of their term, handed over the charge to T S Reen.

The members present on the occasion applauded the efforts of the outgoing Chairman and his team in getting issues of the industry highlighted before the concerned authorities.

Tejwant Singh Reen assured the members that his team will leave no stone unturned to get the pending issues resolved by the Govt. While speaking on the occasion Reen said it seems as Govt is not serious to resolve the pending issues of the existing industries. Already nearly 20% industry has been closed due to the wrong policies of the Govt and another 20% industry is at the verge of closure. Government must immediately discuss the burning issues of the existing industries with their legitimate representatives of J&K UT so that existing industry gets a chance to survive.

Various Industrial Associations’ representatives from Districts Kathua, Samba and Jammu participated in the meeting.

Other office bearers of the Federation of Industries, Jammu elected during meeting included,

Lalit Mahajan (President, Bari Brahamna Industries Association as Co-Chairman; Jatinder Aul, president, Industries Association, Digiana as Co-Chairman; Deepak Dhawan, president, Birpur Industries Association as Co-Chairman FoIJ; Viraaj Malhotra as secretary general and Pardeep Vaid as convener.