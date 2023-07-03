Northern Command IW team interacts with media persons in Jammu

Warm farewell given to Lt Col Anand

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: Brig R Sridhar (IW) and IW team from Northern Command Headquarters today organized interaction with Defence correspondents, senior journalists and Press Club Management Committee members at the Press Club of Jammu.

Brig Sridhar listened to suggestions of media persons on Army-media relations, coverage of different events and further improvement in relations between the two institutions.

While acknowledging host of suggestions given by the media persons from print, electronic, digital etc, Brig Sridhar and his team also listed their view point.

Both sides appreciated role of each other especially at the time of an incident.

Brig Sridhar said media has been playing very significant role in Jammu and Kashmir especially while covering sensitive issues.

Press Club of Jammu (PCJ) president Sanjeev Pargal also appreciated role of the Army and media persons and called for regular interactions between the two.

The media persons also accorded warm send off to Lt Col Devender Anand, Defence spokesperson Jammu. All of them spoke very high of Lt Col Anand including his media-friendly approach and talked of his very good behaviour even when called at the odd times.

Lt Col Anand served Jammu for almost five years.