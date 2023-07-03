UoL hosts conference on ‘sustainable future: green chemistry advances’

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 3: The University of Ladakh (UoL), in collaboration with the Green Chemistry Network Centre, New Delhi and the Indian Society of Analytical Scientist (ISAS) Delhi Chapter, organized an international conference on “Designing a Sustainable Future: Advances and Opportunities in Green Chemistry” here today.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament from Ladakh, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

In his speech, he expressed gratitude to the University for organizing the event and highlighted the importance of such conferences in facilitating the exchange of ideas and groundbreaking research.

Namgyal emphasized that Green Chemistry provides a pathway to align human progress with ecological balance. He also mentioned the Government’s commitment to addressing climate change challenges, including the adoption of hydrogen technology, the use of solar energy, exploration of geothermal sources, and the promotion of eco-friendly mobility options in the region.

He further informed the audience about the Mission Organic Development Initiative (MODI), aiming to make Ladakh a certified organic agricultural State by 2025.

Distinguished guests Dr D Srinivasa Reddy from CSIR-IICT Hyderabad, Dr GS Kapur, Chairman of ISAS Delhi Chapter, Dr RK Sharma from GNCE Hindu College (Delhi University), and Dr OP Chaurasia and Dr Avtar Matharu from the University of York London joined the conference virtually.

They delivered speeches and presentations, addressing key environmental challenges and discussing alternative solutions through the application of Green Chemistry.

Professor SK Mehta, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ladakh, welcomed the guests and expressed his gratitude for their presence.

He emphasized that Green Chemistry offers a noble philosophical approach to environmental protection, aiming to reduce, recycle, and eliminate the use of toxic chemicals.

Professor Mehta highlighted that the conference would generate important deliberations and knowledge, fostering the discovery of creative and eco-friendly alternative solutions and processes.

The conference witnessed the participation of various experts, academicians, researchers, scientists, and students.