Record Number Of 36.85 Lakh People Participates In Independence Day Celebrations

Highest ever 42879 events held across the UT

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: In what could be termed as a historic milestone in J&K, a record number of 36,85,106 persons participated in the celebrations held across the districts of the UT displaying patriotic fervor.

A total of 42,879 events were conducted right from the Panchayat level with large number of people participating in each such function. Similar events were carried out in the educational institutions, Patwar Khanas, Municipalities, Tehsils and Block offices with enthusiastic participation from large number of students, elected representatives and government employees.

Apart from the usual events which were conducted at the twin capitals and district headquarters of the UT where common people were given free entry, the celebrations were made in scores of villages and towns raising the participation to new levels.Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at all the Directorates, Divisional and District offices of the UT where thousands of employees participated with national fervor.

Many of the private institutions like industrial units, educational institutions and hospitals also participated in the national celebrations by conducting events at their own level. People from all walks of life including PRI members, civil society, SHGs, Ex-Servicemen, youth and other citizens also took part in great numbers.

Overall in Jammu Division 19,76,255 individuals participated in 23,163 celebrations and in Kashmir Division 17,08,851 persons took part in 19,716 functions held across the districts of the valley. Both the number of participants and the events are itself historic. People of J&K availed the opportunity to showcase their devotion and love towards the nation.

In Kashmir valley Baramulla reported highest level of participation of about 5,05,909 persons in 3353 events followed by Anantnag with 2,45,618 people in 2676 events. Kupwara organized highest number of 4993 events providing opportunity to 2,34,146 persons and Pulwama organized 1140 events participated by 1,81,195 persons in the district.

In Jammu Division the highest participation of people were seen in Rajouri district where 3,95,916 persons took part in 7756 functions followed by Kathua having 3,06,801 people taking part in 1317 events. Similarly in Poonch 2,87,719 persons took part in 4060 celebrations and Udhampur had 2,58,830 persons celebrating the Independence Day at 889 places.

In the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu, 91,504 persons in 2052 functions and 1,45,663 in 2515 functions participated respectively. At the marquee events held at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar where Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha hoisted the tricolor around 10,000 people were present and at M.A Stadium, Jammu attendance of about 11,000 persons was recorded.

In addition to these, as part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign dozens of ‘Tiranga Rallies’ were taken out by thousands of PRI members, government employees, students and civil society members presenting a spectacular views across the districts of the UT. The celebrations under the theme are going to culminate on 31st of August and many more events are lined-up for the days to come.