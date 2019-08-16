Recent changes opened new vista of development for people: Advisor Khan

Independence Day celebrated across Jammu region with patriotic fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: As part of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations, the Advisor to Governor Farooq Ahmed Khan unfurled the National Flag at Mini Stadium Parade, here today.

Addressing the gathering, the Advisor underlined the need for maintaining sustained peace and tranquility to realize the cherished goals of growth and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Paying rich homage to the heroes of Indian freedom movement, the Advisor said that the independence achieved by their sacrifices can be protected by maintaining peace, tranquility and harmony in the country and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

He also paid respectful homage and salute to the brave hearts of the JK Police, Paramilitary and the Army who made the supreme sacrifice to preserve the territorial integrity of our country.

He said that the recent changes made by the Union Government have opened a new vista of development for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. He said that a long pending demand of the people of Ladakh has also been fulfilled with the formation of a Union Territory of Ladakh. This will enable the people of Ladakh to realize their aspirations in spite of the problems they face on account of large and difficult terrain, he added.

He said that Governor’s administration initiated the first of its kind “Back to Village” Programme to create a sense of belonging and address the problems of locals in the remote and far-flung areas.

On infrastructure development in Jammu, the Advisor said that the work on various languishing and pending projects including water and power sectors, centrally sponsored schemes like Ayushman Bharat, MGNREGA, Saubhagya, PMGSY, PMAY, BBBP are being implemented besides opening of new degree colleges, upgradation of schools and various other schemes are also on fast track.

The work on prestigious projects like new General Bus stand Jammu, Girls Hostel, Degree colleges, IIT, IIM, 100 bedded hospital at Kot Bhalwal, AIIMS, Jammu-Akhnoor 4 Lane, Jammu Ring Road and many others are also in full swing.

He said that the Government has zero tolerance policy towards militants and security forces are taking proactive action against militants. Due to concerted and synergized efforts of forces, there has been a discernible change in the approach of militants and their supporters, he added.

He said that the Government is committed to safe return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. The process for recruitment against the remaining 3000 posts for Kashmiri migrants and the construction of transit accommodation for the Kashmiri migrant employees serving in the Valley has been expected. He said that the complete return of Kashmiri migrants to the Valley is possible only with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders including the civil society of the Kashmir who share a social & cultural bond with the Kashmiri migrants.

Later, the students of various educational institutions presented variety of cultural items which enthralled the audience.

The CRPF bagged Best march past for troops where as Sainik School Nagrota emerged as Best Band and Best march past for schools; Government Girls Higher Secondary School Mubharak Mandi won Best march past for girls.

In cultural programme, Govt Girls HSS Mubarak Mandi topped whereas Govt Girls High School Rehari and Govt Girl HSS Canal Road bagged 2nd and 3rd spot respectively.

MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma and Shamsher Singh Manhas, Mayor JMC, Divisional Commissioner, IGP, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, besides senior officers of Police, Army and other Central services, heads of departments and a large number of people were present at the national event.

POONCH: Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav unfurled the National Flag, inspected the Parade and took salute of the March Past.

Principal District and Session Judge Madan Lal , SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral, officers of Civil Administration, Police and Army, politicians besides other concerned senior officers and people in large numbers were present on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner mentioned different achievements the country has achieved since the independence to make a strong nation including Mission Mars. He further spoke about the developmental works done in the district, various programmes and schemes, free basic education, delegation of powers to Panchayats and ICDS.

He also mentioned the development projects including upgradation of 40MV receiving station into 70 MV in Draba, new college at Tehsil Mandi, development of new sports infrastructure in Sports Stadium Poonch.

March-past was presented by the contingents of CRP, JKAP, Home Guards, Police Band Party and Taekwondo players. Cultural items including enthusiastic patriotic songs and energetic dance performance were also presented by the students of several schools of Poonch district.

RAJOURI: The Independence Day was celebrated across the district with great fervor and national spirit. The celebrations were held at district headquarter, all additional districts, sub-divisions and tehsil headquarters. The main function was organised at DPL grounds Rajouri where Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad unfurled the National Flag and took salute of the March Past.

The contingents of JKAP, JK Executive Police, JK Lady Police, CRPF, JK FPF, besides the contingents of Senior Group Students and Junior Group Students of different private and Government schools took part in the March Past while DySP Dr Ishan Gupta commanded the parade.

DIG Rajouri Poonch, Vivek Gupta, SSP, Yougal Manhas, senior politician and retired officers, social activists, educationist, officers from Army and CRPF, district heads of different departments besides public in large numbers are present on the occasion

In his Independence Day speech, the Deputy Commissioner paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters for their supreme sacrifices during the freedom struggle. He also paid homage to all the martyrs of Rajouri district who laid their lives from time to time for safeguarding territorial integrity of the State and the Nation.

He further mentioned the sacrifice of Sher-e-Nowshera Brigadier, Mohammad Usman for the country and other martyrs who had sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland.

Deputy Commissioner also highlighted the successful implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and said the district administration is venturing hard to achieve inclusive development of all parts of district involving all sections of society and special attention has been given for ensuring participation of women in development process.

UDHAMPUR: The Independence Day was celebrated in the district with high esteem, patriotic spirit and great enthusiasm at District, Tehsil, Block and Niabat headquarters by saluting and hoisting Tricolor and paying tributes to the frontline leaders and heroes of freedom struggle.

The main function was held in the premises of PG Degree College (Boys),Udhampur where District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr Piyush Singla hoisted the National Flag and took salute at an impressive march past presented by the jawans of JKP, CRPF, Volunteer Home Guards, NCC students of various educational institutions participated in national festival.

A special contingents of school dropouts recently admitted in schools under Back to School initiatives also participated in march past.

Director Sher- e-Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur, Dr S D Singh, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range, Sujit Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Omparkash Pandey, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Gurvinderjeet Singh, ACR, Vikar Giri, SE R&B , Des Raj Bhagat, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, and other senior officers of District Administration, Police, Air Force, CRPF, ITBP, BSF and Army besides prominent citizens and people in large number were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC said that the Independence Day is not only a National Day but it is such an important day which has bound our country of diversities into a single whole. This day reminds us of countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the dignity and freedom of our motherland, he added.

The DDC further said that many brave Indians have sacrificed their lives for ensuring the integrity and sovereignty of our country even after the Independence. He said this day also offers us an opportunity to pay them all a rich and respectful tribute.

He added that Governor administration is making earnest efforts to provide basic facilities such as electricity, water, health, employment, roads etc to all the people of J&K. In this era of development, Udhampur district is also reaping fruits of development like any other districts of the country, he added.

KATHUA: The day was celebrated with great enthusiasm, patriotic zeal and national fervor with Deputy Commissioner Dr Raghav Langer hoisting the National Flag at Sports Stadium and taking salute from mega parade comprising a total of 46 contingents drawn from CRPF, District Police, Police Training School, NCC boys and girls, Forest Protection Force and tiny platoons from various Government and private schools.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner evoked the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives during freedom struggle to usher in the era of independence. He paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Subash Chander Bose, Bhagat Singh, Chander Shekhar Azad, Rajguru, Sukhdev and scores of other unsung heroes of Indian freedom struggle.

He further added that the independence has been achieved after lot of hardships and sacrifices so we must keep in mind that it should be preserved by remaining united against all evils.

He said that the Art and Culture, Basholi Panting and Pashmina besides several shrines and temples of historic importance of the district are famous all over the world.

Colorful programmes by the students of various schools were presented besides a Mass Drill of physical exercise by the collage of school students. The DC also gave away prizes and trophies to the participating performers.

Among others, SSP, Shridhar Patil, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ghanshyam Singh, ASP, Ramnish Gupta, ACD, Tehsildar, District Officers, prominent citizens, Ex Servicemen and freedom fighters were present on the occasion.

SAMBA: The day was celebrated across Samba district with great zeal and District Development Commissioner Rohit Khajuria unfurled the National Flag at Sports Stadium in the presence of SSP Shakti Pathak and took guard of honour of march past contingents of J&K Police, Army, ITBP, Ex-Army men along with NCC Cadets and participants of various schools of the district.

Addressing the gathering, the DDC recalled the contributions of the freedom fighters and said that everyone should remember the sacrifices of great freedom strugglers in liberating our nation from the clutches of colonialism.

The DDC highlighted the achievements of the district administration while implementing various flagship schemes like Saubhagya, Ayushman Bharat, PMAY, UJJWALA and SBM. He also informed about the upcoming projects in the district including setting up of new medicity, land acquisition for new airport besides opening of new schools and colleges.

Later, patriotic cultural programmes were presented by various educational institutions of the district.

REASI: The 73rd Independence Day was celebrated with great zeal at General Zorawar Singh Sports Stadium where the National Flag was unfurled by Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib while the General Salute was received by SSP Reasi, Rashmi Wazir. Entire parade was held under the command of DySP Wasim Mehmood.

In her address, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted various development programmes of the Government. Speaking on Digital India initiative, she said that a number of Common Service Centres, CSCs have been set up for facilitating the people and also highlighted the complete digitization of MGNREGA. The DC also informed that two villages are proposed to be made completely computerized.

The DC also spoke on the importance of road connectivity and informed that 6 new roads have been sanctioned under PMGSY in addition to proposal of two new roads under other schemes.

Terming the year 2018-19 as a landmark year in the district with respect to Panchayati Raj Initiative, the DC said that Panchayats are now equipped with greater powers and funds.

The Deputy Commissioner urged every citizen to make a resolution to follow traffic rules and fight drug menace. She urged people to pledge to maintain communal harmony and not spread hoaxes on social media.

A total of 29 squads including Jammu Kashmir Police, JK Home Guards, JK Armed Police, National Cadet Corps and 7 cultural items were presented by school students.

Departmental tableaus were also presented by District Health Society, Horticulture Department, Election Department, Rural Development Department and Labour Department through the medium of which Governmental initiatives and schemes were promoted.

KISHTWAR: Independence Day celebrated with great enthusiasm inside the premises of new DC office complex wherein Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana unfurled the Tricolor and took salute of the march past of contingents from JKP, CRPF, CISF JKAP, JKP, FPF, Home Guard and scores of students from GDC, Kishtwar besides various schools of the district.

Commander 9 Sector RR, Brig. Vikram Bhan, District Session Judge, Kishtwar, Sham Lal Lalhal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Dr Harmeet Singh Mehta, Sr. Commandant CISF, Ranjeet Kumar, Commandant CRPF 52 Battalion, Suresh Kumar, ADDC Kishtwar, Mohd.Hanief Malik, ADC Kishtwar, Pawan Kumar Parihar, President, MC Kishtwar Riyaz Ahmed Zargar besides other senior officers from Civil and Police Administration, Army, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, Sarpanches, Panches, prominent citizens, social workers, political activists and large number of people were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of the day and stressed the people of Kishtwar to work with the spirit of togetherness for promoting national integration, communal harmony and peace in the district.

He counted numerous developmental projects and works undertaken in the district in various sectors including Health, Tourism, PWD, PHE, Social Welfare, Revenue and Employment.

He appealed the parents to give due attention for imparting education to female children and give them every facility and platform. He appealed the students to follow the path of successful persons and also inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship so as to strive for the nation and district Kishtwar in particular.

He lauded the people of Kishtwar for maintaining peace and communal harmony during the turbulent times and appealed to all people not to fall prey to the vicious designs of anti national people who are trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the district.

Cultural programmes displaying patriotic spirit, rich cultural traditions and ethos were presented on the occasion by the school students.

RAMBAN: The day was celebrated across Ramban district with patriotic fervor and enthusiasm. District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan unfurled the National Flag at District Police Lines Ramban, followed by the National Anthem.

SSP, Ramban, Anita Sharma, SSP, Traffic, JS Johar, ADDC, Nawab Din, ADC, Dr. Basharat Hussain, CPO Kasturi Lal, senior officers of Armed Forces, PRIs, prominent citizens and district officers of various departments attended the function.

After inspecting 20 contingents including that of SSB, JKP, IRP, CRPF, JKHP, FPF, Army Band, NCC and the local school students, the DDC took the salute from their parading contingents.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC gave a brief account of the main developmental activities in the district during the previous year and which are to be completed in near future. He appreciated the public of Ramban for maintaining peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in the district in every situation and assured their full cooperation for the same.

A colourful cultural programme based on the patriotic, national songs presented by the local students and artiest of Information Departments enthralled the audience.

The prizes were distributed among the performers of the cultural programme and parade by the chief guest. Some prominent citizens were also awarded for their contribution to maintain peace and brotherhood in the district.

DODA: The main function of the Independence Day celebrations was held at the Sports Stadium where Deputy Commissioner Dr Sagar D Doifode unfurled the National Flag.

He inspected the parade and took salute of the 22 march past contingents drawn from the JK Police, IR 5th Bn, CRPF 76Bn, FPF, Home Guard, NCC and school children.

Addressing the gathering, the DC underlined the need for maintaining sustained peace and tranquility to realize the cherished goals of growth and development in the district.

Paying rich homage to the heroes of Indian freedom movement, the DC said that the independence achieved by their sacrifices can be protected by maintaining peace, tranquility and harmony in the district. He also paid respectful homage and salute to the brave hearts of the JK Police, Paramilitary and the Army who made the supreme sacrifice to preserve the territorial integrity of our country.

A scintillating cultural programme was also presented by the school children on the occasion and the prizes were distributed among the parade Commander and best performing Government employees in public services.

SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmed, ADDC Doda Imam Din, ADC Doda Kishori Lal Sharma, SP Operations, Ravinder Pal Singh, MC President Ved Prakash Gupta, Counsellors of various wards, besides officers of District Administration, Police, Army and Para Military forces, besides senior politician and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.