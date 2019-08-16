Glowing tributes paid to Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: Glowing tributes were paid to former Prime Minister and veteran leader, Atal Behari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary here, today.

In this connection a function was organized by BJP Headquarters Trikuta Nagar here in which national general secretary of the party in charge J&K, Ram Madhav was the chief guest while the other party leaders who attended it included BJP State president, Ravinder Raina, MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma (LS) and Shamsher Singh Manhas (RS) party general secretary, (Org) Ashok Kabul, former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh and Lavender Gupta, former State president and Minister, Sat Sharma, MLC, Ashok Khajuria, BJP State general secretaries, Dr Narinder Singh and Yudhvir Sethi, vice president Pawan Khajuria former ministers C P Ganga, Pawan Gupta, Ajay Nanda and others were present.

While paying glowing tributes to Vajpayee, BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav said abrogation of Article 370 by Narendra Modi Government is a great tribute to Vajpayee who has led a nation wide movement in this regard right from late fifties.

All speakers paid rich tributes to Vajpayee and recalled his services to the nation as opposition leader as well as Prime Minister. The speakers said that six years of his rule at Centre was a golden period as despite the Pokhran blast and sanctions imposed by Western countries India did not feel pinch of the same due to his able leadership. They said that he made the western countries to realise that not India but they are dependent on Indian market and once India will stop buying their products their economy will receive a big jolt.

They said it was the skill of his leadership that despite sanctions after Pokhran, the prices of essential commodities remained under check during his rule and Indian economy remained stable with increase in GDP.

Describing Vajpayee a man of masses, they said the former Prime Minister had lot of love for J&K State. He was a far sighted leader and champion for the cause of common masses of the nation. His role as Opposition leader can also go deep in the annals of the history as he did not believe in criticising the Government for the sake of criticism. It was Vajpayee who even gave kudos to Government for good work done by it when in Opposition and this was the greatest trait of him. He always stood with Government sinking all the difference when nation faced any crisis or external aggression.

They said it was the charisma of his personality that Vajpayee was loved and respected by non BJP parties as well and he commanded a lot of respect at the international level also. Terming Vajpayee a great visionary and statesman they said the construction of national corridor and Gram Sadak Yojna were his concepts. He believed that no developmental programme can succeed in the country till every village is having a road link.

On the occasion 200 stalwarts of Praja Parishad Movement were honoured by BJP. Prominent among them included founder of the movement and former national president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) Pt Prem Nath Dogra, Rishi Kumar Koshal, Bhagwat Swaroop, Roop Lal Rohmetra, Gopal Sachar, a veteran journalist, Prof Chaman Lal Gupta and many others.

Another function was held by BJP Talab Tillo Mandal BJP at Booth 77 of Ward 30. The programme was organised by BJP Talab Tillo Mandal general secretary and incharge membership drive Talab Tillo, Keshav Chopra.

BJP district Jammu West president, Ayodhya Gupta, BJP Talab Tillo Mandal president and chairman Social Justice Committee, Jeet Angral were among others who paid tributes to Vajpayee.

Glowing tributes were paid to Vajpayee Ji by BJP district unit Kathua where a function was held under the chairmanship of district president, Prem Nath Dogra. The function among others was attended by senior leader Shashi Paul advocate, Naresh Sharma , Kulwant Singh, Mohan Lal , Tarseem and Rakesh Sharma. They paid glowing tributes to former PM.

Another function was organized by district BJP Samba in which a large number of party activists participated and paid tributes to Vajpayee. The services of former PM to nation were held in a meeting organized by district BJP Udhampur today.