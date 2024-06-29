Rebirth of 1600-Year-Old Nalanda University

Dr Vishal Sharma

India has always been revered as the “Viswa Guru,” spreading the light of supreme knowledge throughout the world. This reminds me of a Sanskrit chant from the ‘Brihadaranyaka Upanishad’ that perfectly encapsulates how the world views Bharat:

“Lead us from ignorance to truth, lead us from darkness to light, lead us from death to immortality.”

This chant beautifully reflects India’s role in guiding humanity towards knowledge, enlightenment and eternal truths. Throughout its vast expanse, India has established numerous Gurukuls and centers of learning, which have played a pivotal role in the creation and dissemination of knowledge globally. Among these institutions, Nalanda University, often referred to as Nalanda Mahavihara, stands as a renowned example from that era. These centers of learning have been instrumental in knowledge creation, especially in an era where the entire world was struggling to fulfil their stomach. Nalanda University was a hub of intellectual activity and scholarly exchanges. Scholars like Aryabhata, an astronomer, a pioneering mathematician and the inventor of Zero, and Xuanzang – a Chinese pilgrim who studied and later wrote extensively about Nalanda, were associated with the university. Other eminent scholars of the University were: Nagarjuna, Harshavardhan, Dharmapala, Chandrakirti, Asnaga, Vasubandhu and Dharmakirti.

The Ancient Legacy

Nalanda University, often regarded as the second-oldest university in the world after Takshashila, was the world’s first residential university. As a beacon of knowledge and a global center for learning, it profoundly influenced the education system worldwide. Its establishment, over 500 years before the University of Oxford and Europe’s oldest university Bologna, highlights its immense historical significance. Situated in the ancient kingdom of Magadha – the modern-day Bihar, Nalanda University was established in the 5th century CE under the patronage of the Gupta Empire, particularly during the reign of Kumaragupta I. Located near the city of Rajagriha-present day Rajgir and close to Pataliputra – present day Patna, it flourished for over 700 years. Scholars from Japan, Korea, China, Tibet, Mongolia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, and Southeast Asia flocked to the university in search of knowledge. In the 8th and 9th centuries, under the patronage of the Pala dynasty, Nalanda reached the height of its acclaim. Students from diverse backgrounds studied a wide array of subjects, including literature, astronomy, mathematics, and medicine. The University campus featured monasteries, temples, lecture halls, libraries, and dormitories having accommodation for 10,000 students and 2,000 teachers. The vast library, Dharma Gunj (Mountain of Truth), reputedly the largest in the ancient world, housed over nine million books placed in a nine-storey building named Ratnodadhi. Admission was as competitive as today’s top institutions like IITs and IIMs, with rigorous interviews. The university offered a wide range of subjects, including Buddhist scriptures, logic, philosophy of language, grammar, medicine, mathematics, astronomy, metaphysics, and the Indian philosophy.

Nalanda’s influence faded in the 12th century due to the decline of Buddhism in India and invasions by Muslim armies, particularly the destruction by Bakhtiyar Khilji- a Turkish-Afghan military general, in 1193 CE, which led to the burning of the library for three months and the university’s closure. After six centuries of anonymity, the University was rediscovered in 1812 by Scottish surveyor Francis Buchanan-Hamilton. Later, in 1861, it was officially identified as the ancient Indian university by Sir Alexander Cunningham.

Revival of Nalanda University

In 2006, former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam proposed reviving Nalanda University. This vision gained momentum with the passing of the Nalanda University Bill in 2010, leading to its operational launch in 2014 from a temporary location near Rajgir. In 2016, former President Pranab Mukherjee laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus in Pilkhi village, Rajgir, and construction commenced in 2017. The design and architecture of the new campus are inspired by the original Nalanda Mahavihara. Seventeen countries including Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam, contributed to the establishment of this new university. On June 19, 2024, this 1600-year-old institution was revitalized. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus, spanning over 450 acres and worth Rs 1700 crore. “Fire may consume books, but it cannot eradicate knowledge itself,” PM Modi has said in his inaugural speech. Dr. Abhay Kumar Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Nalanda University, stated, “We envision a modern Nalanda that serves as a confluence of ancient wisdom and contemporary knowledge.” The modern Nalanda University, blending ancient ethos with contemporary values, now carries forward the legacy of one of the world’s oldest and most revered institutions of learning.

The New Campus of Nalanda University is located about 90 kilometers from Patna and features a ‘Net Zero’ Green Campus focusing on environmental conservation. The campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms for around 1900 students, two auditoriums each seating 300 students, a hostel for 550 students, an international center, an amphitheater for 2000 individuals, a facility club, and a sports complex. Nalanda University currently operates six schools covering Buddhist studies, historical studies, ecology, sustainable development, languages, literature, and international relations. It also hosts four centers specializing in Bay of Bengal Studies, Indo-Persian Studies, Conflict Resolution, and a Common Archival Resource Center. The university offers postgraduate and doctoral research courses, short-term certificate courses, and scholarships for international students. Students from over 20 countries are enrolled in various courses. The significance of the new campus lies in its advanced infrastructure and it’s a symbolic rebirth of an ancient center of learning.

A Global Vision

Prof. Abhay Kumar Singh, the current Vice-Chancellor of Nalanda University, emphasized the revival as not just about restoring bricks and mortar but reigniting the flame of knowledge. “We invite scholars and students from all corners of the globe to join us in this exciting journey,” he said. The modern Nalanda University aims to become a symbol of global unity and intellectual prowess, contributing solutions to complex global problems through rigorous academic inquiry and collaborative efforts.

Nalanda University’s revival is a testament to human determination and the unwavering pursuit of wisdom across centuries. As Nalanda steps into a new era, it stands as a testament to the enduring power of education and the timeless quest for knowledge. The revamping of this ancient institution symbolizes a bridge between the past and the future, promising to inspire generations to come.

In conclusion, Nalanda University’s transformation from ancient ruins to a vibrant center of learning is a remarkable chapter in India’s educational history. As it continues to thrive, it carries forward the legacy of resilience, knowledge, and enlightenment that defined its glory of 1600-year-old past. This initiative underscores India’s commitment to promoting education, cultural exchange, and sustainable development on a global scale, positioning Nalanda University as a symbol of unity and intellectual prowess in the face of 21st-century challenges.