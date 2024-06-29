100-years of Newspaper publication in J&K

Rachna Vinod

The first newspaper of the State of ‘Jammu and Kashmir, ‘Ranbir’ was published on June 24, 1924 by Lala Mulk Raj Saraf. Thus On June 24, 2024, the newspaper publication in Jammu and Kashmir completed 100 years of publication and it has come a long way in Jammu and Kashmir during this period. The story of the foundation and progress of the Ranbir is in itself a glorious chapter in the history of journalism in Jammu and Kashmir. The steadfastness, uprightness and fearlessness with which Lala Mulk Raj Saraf served the cause of the country through the Ranbir have set up a very high standard of journalism in the State. The policy of the Ranbir in upholding the rights of the people even in adverse circumstances gave credit to Mr. Saraf of which any front-rank journalist may feel proud. In history of Jammu and Kashmir, the Ranbir is certainly characterized as one of the makers of Jammu and Kashmir. It has been said that men make history, but ideas make men. One of the fountain heads of history making ideas had been stimulating journal Ranbir.

During college years, young Mulk Raj Saraf made full use of the library and reading room there. Having the opportunity to study so many newspapers and magazines, free of cost , newspaper study soon began to turn into hobby for journalism. He wrote his first article for the College periodical, Tawi, in 1916. Once or twice, he wrote for the Kashmiri magazine published from Lahore. Once questioned by a Professor in the class about his programme in life after leaving the college. he expressed his brame to see four things in the State, viz, a newspaper, a legislative assembly, a university and a bank. Jammu and Kashmir did advance in all these directions and he had the satisfaction of having contributed his bit to all of them in their embryonic stages.

Lala Lajpat Roy, after his return from exile in America, had started his famous daily newspaper, the Bande Matram. Like the Lion of Punjab, as Lalaji was popularly called, the Bande Matram soon became a household word throughout the Urdu-knowing world. Young Mulk Raj Saraf offered his services for a vacancy under him. A test was held and he was appointed as a sub-editor on the staff of the paper in early 1920. It was his initiation in active journalism. He often thought of journalism in Jammu and Kashmir, while working in the Bande Matram. A sympathiser close to the Durbar circles warned that attempt to bring out newspaper in the State might be regarded by powers that be, as an historic act against the State and he be dubbed as a rebel. All this, however, could not stand in the way of determination to have a newspaper in the State.

Finally came the moment when on March 22, 1921, an application to His Highness Maharaja Pratap Singh for permission to start a newspaper and set up a printing press for that purpose was made. Under the Press law in vogue in the State in those days, only the Ruler, and no other authority, could grant such permission.

He was astounded to receive Durbar order rejecting his application for starting a weekly journal at Jammu but it did not discourage him. Publicly voicing protest against the order, he flayed it in the national press. This became the talk of the town. There was muffled talk even in the royal Durbar which used to be held every day but where only privileged people had approach. This was considered an important development. On May 21, 1921, he gave another application asserting that no reason had been given in rejecting his first application. Again, he was denied the permission for the starting of a newspaper in the State. Continuing his efforts unabated, on April 13, 1922, he put his application for the third time. He submitted his fourth application which proved to be the last on March 21, 1923 reiterating that publication of a newspaper from the State was indispensable and beneficial both for the Government and the people. Along with seeking permission for the newspaper he had also applied for the permission for setting up a printing press. He was informed that the permission to publish newspaper implies permission for starting a press also.

It was thought to be proper to name the newspaper “Ranbir” and the press “Ranbir Printing Press”. No doubt, the newspaper title with the name of late Maharaja Ranbir Singh, son of Maharaja Gulab Singh who was the founder of the Jammu and Kashmir State, and the father of kind hearted and generous Maharaja Pratap Singh. He was considered a wide awake and learned ruler. But in reality “Ranbir” was “Ranvir” literally meaning ‘Knight of the Battlefield’. Getting permission for starting a newspaper was perhaps not so hard a job as actually publishing the paper and putting it on a sound footing.

June 24, 1924, is remembered as Red-letter Day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. It was then that the first regular issue of the Ranbir made its appearance. It was to be published every week in Urdu, the official language of the State. It may be mentioned here that from January 27, 1941, that the last page of the Ranbir had started publishing in Hindi to cater to the Hindi-knowing people. But the Hindi supplement had to be given up after a few weeks because of little public enthusiasm. From August 30, 1943, the Ranbir began to be published twice a week. This proved a tremendous success and permission to convert it into a daily was sought but the authorities would not agree presumably in view of great tension that prevailed at that time all over the country as a result of full-scale clash between resurgent nationalist forces and foreign rule. It was only December 1, 1946, when the shape of things to come had become sufficiently clear at the national level that the Ranbir was allowed to appear as a daily.

The pioneer work done by Lala Mulk Raj Saraf against all odds, inspired generations to carry forward the zeal of journalism conscientiously and fearlessly. He was representing ‘The Hindu’, Madras, when he suddenly passed away at the age of 95, which had made him the world record holder as an active reporter for 70 years. To have done it in a sensitive region like J&K in keeping with the best traditions of his noble profession earned him the title of ‘Father of Journalism’ both at the popular and official levels.

(The author is trustee of JDGD SARAF TRUST founded by Lala Mulk Raj Saraf)