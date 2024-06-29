Foods That Benefit Overall Health

Dr Tej Munshi

When we visit a grocery shop, we often pick fresh vegetables, fruits and even whole wheat breads. While these are all nutritious staples, yet we may be missing out on other useful foods. For a change, we may consider adding the following foods to our usual meals.

Grapes: Green or pink, grapes are one of the sweetest fruits, with 12 grams of sugar per half-cup. But the sugar in fruit is absorbed more slowly and doesn’t cause the blood sugar spikes as the common table sugar, according to S. Coogan, director in nutrition at the Nevada University. Blood sugar spikes and crashes can deplete ones energy and raise the risk of type 2 diabetes. Eating grapes may actually fend off the disease. Grapes also come packed with fiber and vitamin K, which is important for heart and bone health. Moreover they contain resveratrol, a powerful anti-oxidant that may reduce the risk of heart disease, some cancers, and Alzheimer’s disease, says Dr.Coogan at Nevada University.

Popcorn: Popcorn is a whole grain, one of the healthiest snacks, high in fiber and slows digestion that makes us feel full for longer. An equivalent of 3-cup serving delivers 3.5 grams of fiber that we need each day. This snack also packs useful antioxidants called polyphenols. One of the antioxidants lowers blood pressure and cholesterol built up in the arteries, which may fend off diabetes and heart disease.

Berries: All berries contain flavonoids, which are powerful antioxidant compounds. A study found that people who had an adequate intake of flavonoids had less cognitive decline. Berries in particular appear to protect brain cells from damage and hence boost memory. Tea and dark chocolate also have flavonoids.

Leafy greens: ‘Green leafy vegetables are powerhouse of nutrient dense foods’, says Dr. Agarwal of the RUSH Disease Center. ‘They have carotenoids, vitamin K, and flavonoids, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.’ In a recent MIND diet study the researchers found that people who ate more servings of leafy greens (cooked or raw) a week had amyloid plaque levels in brain, similar to people who were 19 years younger.

Beans: A recent study of adults in the US found that as the fiber intake increased, so did the brain function, like attention and memory. Fruits, vegetables and whole grains are other good sources of fiber. Getting adequate fiber also helps maintain a healthy weight, balance blood-sugar level, and improve heart health — all linked to cognitive health.

Eggs and meat: The yolks in eggs are rich in choline, a nutrient that is important for memory and other brain functions. In a 2019 study involving 500 men, every 50 mg intake of choline was linked to 10 percent decrease in dementia risk.

Meat often gets demonized because of its negative health effects. It’s true that red meat can be high in saturated fats that are associated with heart disease, diabetes, and other health problems. But eating smaller portions of red meat (pork, lamb etc.) can help us keep our saturated fat intake in low range. It has some nutritional advantage for older adults who may get several nutrients not available in common foods they consume. Many non-vegetarians alternate red meat with poultry and fish. Fish has heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids useful for overall mental health. ‘In some of the studies that have shown that eating a lot of meat is associated with negative health effects’, says Peterson, Professor in nutritional Sciences, at Pennsylvania University.

Whole grains /fiber : Old adults who ate daily servings of whole grains, like whole-wheat bread, oatmeal, popcorn and quinoa had shown declines in thinking and memory, compared with those who ate one serving or less; according to a study. Whole grains may reduce inflammation and keep the immune system healthy. Fiber has been linked to cardiovascular health, overall. Fiber superstars include black beans (18 grams /cup) and other beans, avocado (9 grams), raspberries (8 grams/cup), pears (5.5 grams/cup) and oatmeal (4 grams/cup).

Boost fiber and eat less sugar: While whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and beans all contain fiber, the body can’t fully break down or absorb. Fiber has been linked to better cardiovascular health overall. Fiber superstars include black beans and other beans, avocado, bulgur, raspberries, pears and oatmeal.

Eat less sugar: Added sugars are linked with greater risk of high blood pressure, weight gain, high cholesterol. Nutrition researchers estimated that reducing daily sugar intake from about 9 teaspoons to just under 7 spoons would lower systolic blood pressure. Sweetened beverages, viz, sodas, teas, and coffee drinks are main source of added sugar that have more negative effect on blood pressure.

Heart health and olive oil: Recent research links olive oil to lower blood pressure, bad cholesterol and inflammation; increased good cholesterol and reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and cognitive decline. A 2022 study by American College of Cardiology found that consuming a bit more than 1.5 teaspoons daily reduced the risk of dying early from any cause, compared with consuming less. Olive oil is rich in high mono-unsaturated fats, which are especially good for heart. People over 70 who used more, had successful ageing attributes than those who used none.

Need for dairy: The nutrients that cow’s milk supplies are important because they help counter age-related muscle and bone loss. One cup has 8 grams of protein, a quarter of the daily need for calcium, 14 percent of the daily value for vitamin D. It also provides Mg, K, Vitamin B12 and more. Cheese, kefir and curd have them too.

Avoid alcohol or drink less: Earlier the use of alcohol was viewed as cardio-protective but not now. The journal of hypertension-2023, recommends avoiding binge drinking (4 to 5 drinks in one occasion) and ideally abstaining from alcohol. The researcher, Dr.Hiremath at the Ottawa University, believes that there is a strong relationship with increasing alcohol and increasing blood pressure. Hiremath believes that there is no safe limit for alcohol consumption to prevent cardiovascular outcome.

Positive attitude and longevity: Researchers at the American Heart Association found in a study that participants who had most optimistic views about growing older died over the next 9 years, while the most pessimistic faced a 45 percent risk of death. Their longevity was tracked to their new activities and being social that gave a sense of purpose.