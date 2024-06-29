Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society to help them fulfill their academic dreams.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in Classes 11, 12 general graduation (B.Com., B.Sc., B.A., etc.), diploma and ITI courses at recognised institutions are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to an amount ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 12,000 or 80% of course fees (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply: 15-09-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/TCPS27

Scholarship Name 2: Kotak Life Insurance Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: An initiative by Kotak Life Insurance Company Ltd. to provide financial assistance to students from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to help them pursue their undergraduate studies in the commerce stream.

Eligibility: Open to students who are residents of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Applicants must be enrolled in the first year of a B.Com. program at any of the eight specified colleges in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The list of colleges is given below:

A. Veeriya Memorial Sri Pushpam College (Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu)

Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar College (Madurai, Tamil Nadu)

Edayathangudy G.S. Pillay Arts and Science College (Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu)

Jai Hind Sindhu Education Trust’s Manghanmal Udharam College of Commerce (Pune, Maharashtra)

Gokhale Education Society’s B.Y.K. (Sinnar) College of Commerce (Nashik, Maharashtra)

LRD and SRP College for Women (Nagpur, Maharashtra)

Vysya Arts and Science College (Salem, Tamil Nadu)

Dharmapuram Adhinam Arts College (Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu)

Applicants must have scored 65% marks or more in Classes 10 and 12.

Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the year 2023-24.

The applicant’s annual family income must be INR 3,60,000 or less.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 30,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: 31-07-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/KLISP2

Scholarship Name 3: HOPE Engineering Scholarship by Schaeffler India

Description: Schaeffler India invites applications from first-year engineering female students (preference will be given to students with physical disabilities) to provide them with financial support for their engineering studies.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open to female students and preference will be given to students with physical disabilities. The applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in Class 12 (science) in the academic year 2023-24. They must be enrolled in the first year of an engineering program at any recognized college in India. The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of INR 50,000

Last Date to Apply: 30-07-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/SIHE15