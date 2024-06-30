Reasi Terror Attack Case | NIA Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In Rajouri

JAMMU, June 30: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday searched multiple locations in Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir in connection with the Reasi terrorist attack.

Terrorists had opened fire at a bus carrying yatris from Shiv Khori to Katra on the evening of 9th June in Pouni area of Reasi district, causing the bus to fall into a nearby gorge, killing nine people, including a child.

NIA, which took over the investigation on 15th June on orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, searched five locations linked with hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs).

The locations were pointed out by the arrested accused, Hakam Khan @ Hakin din. Hakam had provided them with safe shelter, logistics and food, as per NIA investigations.

The searches, conducted as part of the NIA probe in the case (RC-02/2024/NIA/JMU), led to the seizure of various items showing linkages between the terrorists and OGWs. NIA has started examining the seized material to unravel the terror conspiracy.