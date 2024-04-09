Real face of BJP exposed, no one will buy their arguments: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today slammed the BJP for misleading the people of J&K, saying the party had wooed the people with promises and sops but after forming the Government they have forgotten them. Now, again the BJP is “misleading” the people of J&K with fake narratives.

Addressing public meetings in R S Pura, Suchetgarh and Miran Sahib area of Jammu south today Bhalla said the people have recognized the real face of the BJP and are not going to buy their arguments this time. He said the time had come for the people of Jammu region to punish the BJP for the “total let-down on all fronts”, particularly for reneging on the promise of restoring the prestige of the area by eradicating regional discrimination.

“People have been left high and dry while the BJP still selling dreams. He asked people to corner BJP leaders visiting their areas and ask them pointing questions like who was responsible for the “pathetic” conditions prevailing in villages and towns and that what had happened to the lofty promises they had made to public. Make these people accountable and seek clear answers from them,” said Bhalla.

Bhalla said BJP owes apology to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for compromising their interests and creating unprecedented political, economic and security impasse.”Jammu and Kashmir is virtually at the cross roads of its history, as BJP kept personal interests above the larger interest of the people on every issue, be that development or governance, security or the political aspirations”, Bhalla said while addressing gatherings.

He said the self-centric attitude of BJP resulted public interest became casuality, he said, adding that the BJP working against aspirations of J&K people. Bhalla said the failed BJP experience has posed a big challenge for Congress to restore peoples’ faith in Parliamentary democracy that has been hugely eroded by BJP.

Cong leader came down heavily on BJP for its political bankruptcy and immaturity, which it demonstrated in immense measure by indulging in blames on previous govts. He said the emotive, divisive, communal and regional politics played by BJP has bruised the psyche of the people, who have been pushed to worse kind of polarization. There is need for bridging the gap, which alone can be done by Congress , which believes in regional unity and communal amity, he said and urged the gatherings to vote and support Congress to gear up grass root units to fill the political vacuum.