Ather Energy launches new electric scooter ‘The Rizta’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: On the occasion, of its community day, Ather Energy launched its latest electric scooter, ‘The Rizta’ in a function held here today.

Designed and engineered as a scooter for the entire family, the Rizta prioritizes comfort, convenience, and safety. It comes with a host of new connected features to enhance the riding experience including features like SkidControlTM and WhatsApp on the dashboard.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Mehta, co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said, “We entered the two-wheeler market with our performance scooters, the 450 series, which was recognised in the industry. Now, we are setting foot in the family segment with the Rizta, which has been designed and engineered with the Indian family in mind. It focuses on key aspects such as comfort, safety and connected tech, which we believe makes it an upgrade from the conventional scooters in the market.

Rizta will reflect Ather’s proposition of quality, reliability, and safety.”

Earlier, Ather also rolled out AtherStack 6.0, the latest upgrade to its software stack.

The latest update brings a host of new features and experiences to the scooters including a new mobile app, integration with Whatsapp on the Ather dashboard, live location sharing, ping my scooter, auto reply to calls and Alexa integration.

Existing Ather owners will also get AtherStack 6.0 is an over the air update with some of these features.

Rizta, which has been dubbed as the “scooter for the entire family” has been launched in two models – Rizta S and Rizta Z. It will be available in three variants – Rizta S, Rizta Z 2.9kWh and Rizta Z 3.7kWh.

The Ather Rizta has been priced at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) for the Rizta S, Rs 1,24,999 for the Rizta Z 2.9kWh and Rs 1,44,999 for the Rizta Z 3.7kWh.