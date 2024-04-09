BIOC to organise seminar on education visa, PR on 10th Apr in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: With an aim to help the students for getting all type of visas and educational related matters, Bajwa Info Overseas Consultancy (BIOC) is going to organise a mega seminar of education and PR in Jammu.

The seminar will be organized on 10th April 2024 at Hotel Country Inn, Jammu, in which visa expert Dheeraj Jaiswal of Bajwa Info Overseas will take the lead and will educate people about study visas in UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, etc.

In a handout issued, the company’s visa expert Dheeraj Jaiswal said that his company is organizing these seminars in Punjab and Jammu.

He told that many children and their parents are sending their children abroad to study and to provide good education.

For this reason, he has organized this seminar at Hotel Country Inn, Jammu so that people living in and around Jammu are given correct information about study visa and PR in UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand.

The main objective behind organizing this seminar is to give complete information to the children about the rules, regulations, conditions, which are legally correct for studying abroad so that the future of the children does not get spoiled if the children go abroad.

His company will provide complete information about study visa and PR in this mega seminar in which children will be given complete information about colleges, universities, courses, fee structure, atmosphere, legal rules and regulations.

“No processing fee will be charged by its company and along with this, a conditional offer letter is also being given,” the handout said.