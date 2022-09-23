RDD’s CIC operators seek regularization of service, urge LG to intervene

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 23: The CIC operators of the Rural Development Department (RDD) today pressed for the fulfillment of their long pending demand for regularization of their services.

Addressing a press conference here, the President of CIC Operators of RDD, J&K Er. Noor-ul-Nayeem Siddiqui said that they have been appointed on a merit basis through proper recruitment procedure by District Level Committees headed by Deputy Commissioners constituted by the Government in the year 2004 and since they are continuously working in the Department, on a contractual basis with punctuality and dedication on a peanut salary of Rs 10000.

“These operators are all highly qualified, have degrees and are technically very sound. Further, they are handling efficiently all the online work on the web portals of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department viz. e-GramSwaraj, Swachh Bharat Mission, PMAY-G, Peoples Plan Campaign (Sabki Yojna Sabka Vikas), GPDP, Mission Antyodaya, other Panchayat Portals, PFMS, and all other e-Governance related applications,” he said.

He said that they are doing all other office assignments viz. Elections, Establishment, Accounts, Works, etc. at Block/District/Directorate/Secretariat level. “Despite the completion of all the codal formalities concerning regularization of CIC Operators by the Government, the matter remains pending,” he said.

He said that the CIC Operators since 2004 are getting a meager salary of Rs 10,000 per month on which they are facing a lot of hardships to meet their day-to-day expenses, besides not being able to feed their families and also not able to provide better education & care to their children and old parents.

“We approached the RDD for enhancement of monthly salary as it merits consideration, and based on their representation and genuineness, a proposal with recommendations was moved by RDD to the Finance Department for enhancement of their monthly salary,” he said.

As per the CIC Operators, the Sub-Committee under the chairmanship Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department conducted its meeting regarding the issues related to them on 19th April 2022.

“It has also submitted its report/recommendations to the GAD for enhancement of monthly salary in respect of CIC Operators which are to be approved by the main committee headed by Chief Secretary J&K.”

The main committee meeting to approve the recommendations given by the Sub-Committee concerning the enhancement of the monthly salary of CIC Operators is not being convened by the General Administration Department, they alleged.

“These are highly qualified, highly skilled and experienced CIC Operators urge the Lieutenant Governor, J&K to kindly intervene in the matter and help them out,” he said.