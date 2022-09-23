UT level Open Master Athletic C’ship from Oct 7

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Masters Athletic Association J&K UT is going to organise an open UT level Athletic Championship for men and women at MA Stadium, here from October 7 to 8.

All the interested participants are advised to send their entries on or before October 7 with age proof, and entry fee of Rs 400 per head.

The age category for men starts from plus 35 onwards and for women plus 30 onwards. The events are 100 meters, 200mtrs, 400 metres, 800 metres, 5000 metres, 10000 metres, 1500 meters walk, javelin throw, shot put and disc throw.

The aspirants can contact Tarsem Lal Basotra, general secretary (7889939965) and Ram Paul Kapoor, organising secretary (9419649809).