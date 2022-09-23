Reddy elected INS president

NEW DELHI, Sept 23:

K Raja Prasad Reddy from Telugu daily Sakshi was today elected as the president of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS), the media body said.

Rakesh Sharma from Aaj Samaj, a Hindi language newspaper, was elected as the INS deputy president and Mathrubhumi Arogya Masika’s M V Shreyams Kumar the society’s vice president at its 83rd annual general meeting, a statement said.

Tanmay Maheshwari from Hindi daily Amar Ujala was elected as the INS treasurer, the statement added.

“The annual general meeting of the society was held through video conferencing and other audio-visual means today,” the INS said.

The 41-member INS executive committee includes Mohit Jain (The Economic Times), Viveck Goyanka (The Indian Express), Jayant Mammen Mathew (Malayala Manorama), Atideb Sarkar (The Telegraph) and K N Tilak Kumar (Deccan Herald & Prajavani).

The INS is an apex body of the newspapers, magazines and periodicals published in the country. (PTI)