RBI, Finance Deptt conduct e-Kuber training workshops

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 16: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in collaboration with Directorate General of Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department conducted training workshops on e-Kuber payment system for all district treasury officers of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two separate workshops were conducted in Jammu and Srinagar on 14th and 16th of September for treasury officers of the respective divisions.

The purpose of workshops was to train treasury officers on e-Kuber payment system, which is a RBI’s national level payment platform for Government transactions.

K P Patnaik, Regional Director, RBI Jammu and Mahesh Dass, Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, J&K, in presence of senior officials of RBI and Finance Department inaugurated the workshops in Jammu. The training sessions were delivered by the officers of RBI and NIC team, J&K.

Pertinently, e-Kuber payment system was launched in J&K by Arun K Mehta, former Financial Commissioner Finance on February 18, 2021 making the UT one of the first few states/UTs to go-live with e-payments on e-Kuber version 2.

At present, nine major Government treasuries in J&K are processing payments through e-Kuber constituting 44% of all government payments. With all district treasuries expected to implement e-Kuber payments soon, it is considered as a major governance reform and an advancement of government payments system in J&K.