NEW DELHI: RBI cuts benchmark lending rate by 0.25 per cent to 5.75 per cent.
RBI changes monetary policy stance from neutral to accommodative.
RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 to 7 pc from 7.2 pc. RBI raises inflation projection to 3-3.1 pc for April-September. (agencies)
