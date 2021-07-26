R&B pulled up by Div Com for faltering on completion timelines for health projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer today reviewed the progress on various ongoing health infrastructure Projects executed in Government Medical College and its Associated Hospitals at a meeting of concerned officers in GMC.

During the meeting the Div Com reviewed in detail progress on executed projects including construction of Bone & Joint hospital, Cancer Institute, 275 beded new maternity block in SMGHS, ongoing development works of Mechanical Engineering Department in GMCH and Associated Hospitals.

While reviewing progress on Cancer institute the Chief Engineer, PWD apprised the Div Com that work on superstructure has been completed besides work on finishing and allied works was in progress.

Regarding procurement of equipment for the institute it was informed that tenders have been floated for procurement while 196 posts for institute have been sanctioned. It was informed that upcoming SCI would have wifi facilities.

The Div Com directed Chief Engineer PWD to expedite the pace of work and ensure completion of this prestigious institute with set timelines as the project has already missed the actual timeline of completion. He also asked to issue penalty notices to the contractors in case of delay in execution of work. He also stressed that all the allied works of electric, water supply, Mechanical to be executed simultaneously so that all the work can be completed timely.

Regarding the progress on Bone and Joint Hospital, Chief Engineer PWD apprised that work on superstructure has been completed while finishing work, Fire, electric works are in progress. It was informed that the phase-I of the project would be completed in March 2022.

The Div Com directed the Chief Engineer R&B to hold a meeting with HOD orthopedic and other concerned officers and make a plan layout for best use of building.

During the discussion the need was felt for developing connectivity with main GMCH to Superspeciality Hospital, Chest Diseases Hospital and Bone & Joint Hospital. The Div Com directed the Chief Engineer PWD to engage consultants to develop connectivity plan like subway within all these Hospitals for easy access.

HOD was directed to project demands of necessary quipments required for Bone and Joint Hospital so that process of procuring the same can be initiated timely.

PWD was asked to expedite the pace of work on the Bone and Joint Hospital for its early completion.

The Div Com also reviewed progress of work on construction of labour and gynae ward complex in SMGHS.

The concerned engineers apprised the Div Com that ground floor slab has been laid while work on 2nd floor is in progress.

Div Com directed the executing agencies to complete all these ongoing works within fixed timelines so that it can be commissioned at the earliest.

The Div Com said upgradation and strengthening of health care infrastructure is one of top most priority of Lieutenant Governor.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also reviewed the progress on various civil, electric, Mechanical works executed in GMCH and Associated Hospitals.

The executing agencies informed about the progress on each development works which are executed, completed so far besides also shared future work plan.

The Div Com directed the concerned officers to make a plan for facade lifting project, landscaping, development of green spaces in GMCH. He also asked MED to make audit of existing lifts in the hospital and ensure their functioning besides replacement of defunct lifts.

He also inquired about works which required to be taken up for smooth functioning of hospitals. The concerned Medical Superintendents informed about the works which are required to be taken up.

The Div Com asked the concerned executing agencies to formulate Detailed Project Reports of all the required works so that the same can be initiated at the earliest.

The Div Com asked the Chief Engineer MED to ensure completion of all these OGPs within stipulated time frame while he was also told to check the purity of already commissioned Oxygen Generation Plants in the hospitals and take appropriate corrective steps to ensure their functioning.

While reviewing progress on removal of illegal encroachment in the hospitals the Tehsildar Khas informed about the progress made so far and future course of action.

The Div Com instructed the Tehsildar concerned to launch anti-encroachment drives and ensure removal of all the illegally structure and complete the process of demarcation.