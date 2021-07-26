Bhalla visits rain-hit areas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: Former minister and vice president JKPCC Raman Bhalla today visited rain affected Bahu Fort, Kalika Colony, Qasim Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Jalalabad-Bathandi, Trikuta Nagar, Shiva Colony, Gangyal, Pamposh Colony and many other rain affected areas of Gandhi Nagar constituency and took stock of prevailing situation there and damages caused by monsoon rains.

Speaking on the occasion, he said on the one hand, we are fighting against Covid-19 to stop its spread and on the other, people are facing choked nallahs and poor drainage system in Jammu city. Rainfall caused water-logging in most areas of Jammu thereby exposing the fragile drainage system of city and tall claims of the district administration.

As the rain lashed Jammu today, majority of the areas witnessed heavy water logging making it difficult for people to move from one place to another. Early in the morning several roads and by-lanes of the city were under water, causing immense hardships to commuters. It was difficult for the commuters to walk on various city roads. Bhalla blamed the district administration and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) for failing to upgrade the drainage system in the city which often leads to water-logging as soon as there is a downpour.

“Authorities have turned deaf ears towards this issue of grave importance. Water logging has badly affected the business as customers are not able to reach the shops they intend to,” he said.

Bhalla listened to the grievances of the people and assured to take up the issue with the concerned higher authorities. While expressing serious concern over the situation arising out of the recent incessant rains in various localities of this constituency, he said that the Government must take the plight of people seriously, in view of heavy losses suffered by them in these areas as during last year also similar thing happened.

He also expressed concern over the loss by mid night heavy rains to household goods and other damages to the residential houses of these localities and impressed upon the Government to make an assessment of the loss and provide compensation to affected people immediately. He demanded adequate relief for those affected by heavy rain causing damage to their house and house hold property.