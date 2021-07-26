Tarun Chugh warns Pak on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL (Drass) , July 26: National BJP general secretary, Taran Chugh, who is also the party incharge for J&K, and Ladakh, while paying rich tributes to all the Kargil war heroes at Drass warned Pakistan against disrupting peace and prosperity of the people in Ladakh region.

Recalling the sacrifice of 559 soldiers and officers who laid down their lives fighting against the Pakistan army in the Kargil hills, Chugh said India was proud of every Army man and Pakistan should feel warned against venturing into the Indian territory.

” Their supreme sacrifice of the Indian soldiers in 1999 will always be remembered and inspire coming generations. During the war, the Indian Army evicted Pakistani intruders and succeeded in recapturing Tiger Hill and other posts as a part of ‘Operation Vijay,” Chugh said.

He said today senior officers of the army have gathered here to pay tributes to the brave hearts and they have the same energy of fighting and protecting the Indian motherland, Chugh said.

“Today, the Tricolor waiving here is giving a message that indeed India lost some of its soldiers in war but did not give one inch of its land to the enemy,” he said. At that time the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee played an important role in leading the nation which encouraged soldiers to register resounding victory over Pakistan and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi made vital contributions as the party leader, he said.

National BJP general secretary, was accompanied by MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Leh Council Chairman, advocate Tashi Gyalson and other corporations of the party were present on the occasion.

“Our soldiers overpowered the enemy fighting all obstacles and adverse climate conditions. The country is obliged to all the brave hearts. We also extend our gratitude to the family of the brave hearts. Today we pay tribute to the brave soldiers,” he said.