Rattan Lal Gupta elected NC provincial president

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: Rattan Lal Gupta (Adv) was today elected unanimously as Provincial president of National Conference for Jammu.

Former minister and State secretary of National Conference, Syed Mushtaq Bukhari proposed the name of Gupta for the post while senior leader and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra seconded.

National Conference additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal and Provincial vice president Anil Dhar were the observers and supervised the election held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in the presence of delegates, senior functionaries and prominent workers.

Dr Kamal, Sadhotra, Bukhari and the other senior leaders congratulated Gupta on his unopposed election, hoping he will lead the party in the province and further galvanise the cadre. Given vast experience, he will take everyone along to meet the challenges, he added.

Gupta expressed his gratitude to the leadership, the cadre and the grassroots level workers for reposing faith in him.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Javed Rana, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy, Abdul Gani Malik, Rampaul, Jagjeevan Lal, Mohd Hussain, Qazi Jalal- Ud- Din, Brij Mohan Sharma, Master Noor Hussain, Dr Chaman Lal Bhagat, Bimla Luthra, Deepender Kour, Ajaz Jan, Jugal Mahajan, Ch Rahim Daad, Bushan Lal Bhat, Mohd Iqbal Bhat, Vijay Lochan, Abdul Gani Teli, Pardeep Bali, Rajesh Bakashi, Vipin Pal Sharma, SS Bunty, Prem Sagar Aziz, PL Sharma, Chander Mohan Sharma, Dr Gagan Bhagat, Mohinder Singh, Satwant Kour Dogra, Vijay Laxami Dutta, Swaran Latta, Rita Gupta, Dilshad Malik, Daljeet Sharma, G.H Malik, Sajjad Shaheen, Mohinder Gupta, Tanvir Ahmed Kichloo and others.