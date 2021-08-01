Rattan Chand Hiralal Jain Jewellers opens showroom at Channi Himmat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Rattan Chand Hiralal Jain Jewellers opened another showroom at Channi Himmat here today.

The showroom was inaugurated by Narinder Jain and Ashok Jain in presence of large number of guests, customers and family members.

Official spokesman said that their jewellery showrooms are one of the oldest showrooms in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The 5th generation of the Jain family is carrying forward this business so as to provide good quality of gold, silver and diamond jewellery to their customers in J&K”, he added.

At our showrooms including the new one inaugurated today at Shop 6, Sector 3 Surya Chowk Channi Himmat, the customers will get all type of designer wear jewellery including Hallmark Gold, Gold ornaments with exclusive designs, silver ornaments and diamond jewellery, the spokesman said, adding that customer can avail exclusive inaugural offer for the first 15 days.