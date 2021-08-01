Modi Govt committed to welfare of SCs: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Stating that the BJP Government at the Centre under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is committed for the welfare and economic upliftment of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the country, Former Minister and Ex MLA, Jammu West, Sat Sharma (CA) said that during the last seven years, a large number of schemes have been launched for the benefit of every section of the society and the SC community has got special attention in all matters and at all level.

Sat Sharma was addressing a one day Working Committee meeting of BJP Anusuchit Jaati Morcha (SC Morcha), Jammu West district at Kachi Chawni office. It was organized under the leadership of district president, SC Morcha, Yash Pal Shivgotra and was addressed by BJP and Morcha leaders.

Sat Sharma, while stressing upon the Working Committee members to get themselves acquainted with the details related to various welfare schemes meant for SCs and help them to apply and get benefits of the same in the shortest time. He also spoke on the rise of the party in J&K and the contribution of SCs in strengthening it.

Prof. Gharu Ram Bhagat, president of SC Morcha J&K asked the Morcha activists to keep regular touch with their community members so that they are in a position to know about what the Modi Government is doing for them and how Congress betrayed them for over 65 years.

District president, BJP Munish Khajuria in his address said that it is the BJP only, where every activist gets an opportunity to rise to any position.

BJP spokersperson, Balbir Ram Rattan spoke on the need to reach the members of SC community and educate them about the pro Dalit policies and programs of BJP.

Yash Pal presented details of the activities of the last three months and also shared about the future programs to be undertaken in the District.

Talab Tillo president, Keshav Chopra and corporator, Jeet Angral also spoke on the concern of BJP for real welfare of SCs.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting included Narsingh Dayal, Krishan Kumar Digra, Brijesh Gupta, Sat Pal Karlupia, Ashok Gandhi, Chaman Lal Kanathia, Asha Bharti, Ramesh Kumar,Deepak Raj, Anil Angral, Balwinder Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Robin Kumar, Narinder Pal, Swarn Kumar and several others were present.