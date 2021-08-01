Mayor pays tributes to Bharatiya Yog Sanasthan Founder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Bharatiya Yog Sanasthan Jammu celebrated 12th Smriti Diwas in its Ashram at Gole Gujral to pay tributes to Founder Late Prakash Lal. The function was attended by a good number of Yog Sadhaks.

Chander Mohan Gupta Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation was the chief guest of the function. Satpal Karlupia, Corporator Municipal Ward Number 32, Vijay Saraf, leading businessman and Social worker and Rameshwar Singh Advocate also attended the function.

While speaking, Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta paid rich tributes to the founder of BYS on the 12th Smriti Diwas. He spoke about the Swaach Bharat Abhiyan and Smart City Project in Jammu. He said BYS Sadhaks can be messenger for promotion of the smart and clean city project for Jammu.

Satya Pal, President of the Sansthan earlier welcomed the chief guest and briefed about the Sansthan to him. Paying tributes to the founder late Prakash Lal, he recalled various anecdotes from his life regarding his commitments, convictions and simplicity.

He said that in J&K, Bharatiya Yog Sansthan is running 125 Yoga Sadhana Kendras in and around Jammu, Samba and Udhampur districts. Yoga at these centres is taught daily by expert volunteers (Shikshaks) of the Sansthan free of cost, he said, adding that these classes are attended by a large number of people, both men and women, of all age groups on regular basis.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sansthan is running online Yog Sadhana classes for those who hesitate to attend the classes physically”, he informed.