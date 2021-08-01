Jagti villagers’ concern over closure of link road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: The residents of village Jagti have criticized the unilateral decision of the Government/IIM Jammu authorities for closure of Tanda -Simblelehar link road for the local population of village Jagti and damage caused by flowing mulba and silt during the recent heavy rains from the catchment area of the under construction complex of IIM.

Talking to reporters here, today they said filling up of existing nallahs with mulba resulting overflowing of water which damaged the crops and residential houses on both sides of ridge acquired for establishment of IIM.

They said road link to the village having 350 mt stretch which falls in between the area acquired for IIM was used by the locals since centuries and many generations. “We have been apprising the administration at the very initial stage of acquisition of adjoining forest area but they did not bother about the same and instead took an unilateral decision for closure of the road link . The alternative road which is designated for the locals via National Highway is lengthy and quite unsafe having a dangerous crossing which is nothing but a death trap where already a number of accidents have taken place causing death of young people of the village. The decision of the Government agencies is not acceptable and justified”, they added.

Justifying their demand the villagers urged the Government to review the decision. It is very shocking to note that how our representations to DC Jammu, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and later the report of the Naib tehsildar Nagrota submitted to the higher authorities were not taken into consideration for resolving the case. The matter was also conveyed to then DC Jammu by the then MLA Nagrota, Davinder Singh Rana for not closing the link for the local population as it is an important road for their day today transactions. Recently, two reports have been submitted in response to our grievances by the Chief Engineer, PMGSY Jammu and ACR Jammu showing as final disposal but villagers are not satisfied with the reports as the officers have not taken into consideration the main problems regarding agricultural land falling on both ends of said road, schools, Panchayat Ghar, flour mills, shops and religious places where all the local people are frequent visitors for their daily needs and other routine transactions using the stretch of link road.

On behalf of the people of the area Dhian Sing a social activist and Puran Singh, Lamberdar have sought immediate intervention of Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha in the matter.