Maitra road remains closed for repair work of bridge

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Aug 1: In view of the urgent repair and maintenance works of Kanthir Balley Bridge on Ramban old alignment, the movement of all types of vehicular traffic including two wheelers and pedestrian remain suspended on Maitra road from Kanthir Balley Bridge to Masjid Market here today.

As per the order issued by the District Magistrate Ramban, the road alignment would remain closed till August 2.

Due to closure of road, hundreds of vehicles carrying construction materials for various railway construction sites in Sumber and Sangaldan remained stranded at various locations.