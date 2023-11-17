Rasool posted Under Secy S&TW

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov 17: The Ladakh Government has ordered transfer and posting of Imtisaal Rasool (Assistant Director Handloom, Leh) as Under Secretary, Social & Tribal Welfare (S&TW) Department, UT Secretariat.

“Imtisaal Rasool will relieve Feroz Ahmad Chaket (Divisional Soil Conservation Officer) of the additional charge of Under Secretary, S&TW Department,” said an order issued by the Government.

The order mentioned that Rasool will continue to draw his salary from the post of Assistant Director Handloom, Leh, till further orders.