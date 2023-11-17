Maiden presentation by Natya Rang enthrals audience

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: Natya Rang, a newly registered cultural society, aimed to work for the promotion of art and culture here today presented Gojri Dance at Convention Centre in connection with Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah organised by Tribal Affairs Department of J&K, Government.

The presentation was choreographed by Sunny Mujoo and it enthralled the audience.

The Gojri Dance presentation is a musical tradition of Gujjars who have very interesting singing narratives which beautifully portray their cultural ethos and the incidents relating to their daily life and their pet animals.

Gujjars are diligent, kind and warm people who carry an attractive innocence in their eyes. Their bonding with cattle, pastures and woods is intrinsically intertwined in their lifestyles and their cultural expression also exhibits this devoted bond.

A popular Gojri Dance ‘Koonjadiye’ showcases the conversation between a Gujjar lady and a wild bird of hills where she is shown making requests to Koonjadiye to fly far above hills to look for her soul mate.

Dancers who vibrated the stage with their highly energetic performances were Kananpreet Kour, Palshin Dutta, Sukriti Singh Jasrotia, Muskaan Sharma, Radhika Khajuria, Radhika Sharma, Mehak Singh, Jeevika Misri, Ritika, Priya Kumari, Shreya Razza and Suneha Angural.

The presentation was coordinated by Aadesh Dhar.