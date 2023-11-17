Medical Officer terminated

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 17: The Health & Medical Education (H&ME) Department has terminated a doctor serving as a Medical Officer in the Medical Block Khansahib for unauthorized absence.

“In provision of Article 128 of J&K Civil Service Regulations, 1956 (Volume-I), Dr. Fahad Shafi, Medical Officer, is hereby terminated, and he is discharged from Government Services for remaining on unauthorized absence from duties w.e.f 30.03.2022,” H&ME stated in an order issued in this regard.

The order mentioned that the doctor, appointed as a Medical Officer, requested an extension in joining time due to ongoing Senior Residency in Radiology at SKIMS Soura. An extension was granted until 06/2020, and after completing Senior Residency, he joined the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, and was later posted at SDH Khansahib.

Subsequently, while working there, he applied for casual leave, which was initially sanctioned but later rejected and despite being directed to resume duties, he failed to do so.

After issuing notices and providing opportunities for explanation, Dr. Fahad Shafi’s continued unauthorized absence was addressed. In response, H&ME stated, he cited a delay in receiving notices and expressed dissatisfaction with his job responsibilities.

Considering Rule 25(2) of J&K Civil Services Leave Rules, 1979, and Article 128 of J&K Civil Services Regulations, 1956, H&ME has ordered his termination, effective from 30.03.2022, due to unauthorized absence from duties.