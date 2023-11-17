Police acts tough against traffic violators; many FIRs lodged, erring drivers arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA/KISHTWAR, Nov 17: In the wake of recent tragic bus accident in Assar area of Doda district which claimed 39 lives and left 17 others injured, police in the twin mountainous districts of Doda and Kishtwar has pull up sleeves to act tough against rash driving, over loading and other violations.

SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoon informed that Doda Police today registered two FIRs against erring drivers, seized 15 vehicles and Challaned 106 vehicles for violation of traffic rules.

A handout of police stated that FIR No. 146/2023 under relevant section was registered at Police Station Bhaderwah against Matador driver Majid Hussain, resident of Basti Bhalla for overloading passengers and another FIR with No. 250/2023 was registered against TRAX driver Jagdish Singh, resident of Bari Marmat for overloading of passengers.

In both cased the erring drivers were arrested and their vehicles were seized.

The SSP also informed that 15 more vehicles were seized and 106 vehicles were Challaned for violating traffic rules.

He informed that yesterday Doda Police registered five FIRs in this regard against over loading passengers and arrested the erring drivers and their vehicles were seized.

Apart from this 13 vehicles were seized and 132 vehicles were Challaned for violating traffic laws in Doda yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kishtwar Police today registered two FIRs against drivers for violations and booked them. Additionally, 14 vehicles found in violation of prescribed load limits were also seized. Furthermore, 227 vehicles were Challaned for violating traffic norms.

Police in these districts has sought cooperation from general public by providing information if any driver especially of passenger vehicles is found engaged in overloading or rash and negligent driving.