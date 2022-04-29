Ranen Digital Media Pvt Ltd’s FB page “The Lord is my Shepherd” enlightens, empowers, and motivates people and how.

The Lord is my Shephard showcases the pure passion and commitment to humankind of Dr. Richardson Khristi, who under his company started this and another motivational page.

The world we live in is a place of innumerable experiences, consisting of all kinds of highs and lows, challenges, happiness, and so much more. Every day can come with a different experience for each individual living in this world. However, amidst any situation and circumstance, what people choose to do and how they choose to keep walking their path goes ahead in defining them as individuals. Fortunately, there are a few selfless souls who have surrendered themselves to a great purpose and working committedly towards being a ray of hope to others for them to gain great motivation in life and help them pave their path to happiness, joy, and success. Doing this incredible work is Dr. Richardson Khristi, the man who founded Ranen Digital Media Pvt Ltd based in Anand, Gujarat, under which he runs two successful motivational Facebook pages called “The Lord is my Shepherd” and “GOD will make a way when there seems no way.” Both of these pages radiate the brilliance and the genuine intent of the said doctor, who is determined to bring about a wave of great change, hope, and positivity in the lives of people around the world.

Through these motivational pages, Dr. Richardson Khristi has become a benefactor of change, mentoring people to get closer to the greater truth in life. The kind of content these pages offer that has been created and curated by him has touched the right chords of people’s hearts and altered their mindsets for the better. It offers inspirational thoughts, quotes, and motivational content that has the power and potential to continuously keep the followers engaged and interested.

“The Lord is my Shepherd” is his Facebook page, which he began in 2010. The page’s content helps people increase their morale and takes away all the negativity in their thoughts and lives, leading them to live a happier and more joyous life. It already has garnered more than 5 million followers. His second page, named “GOD will make a way when there seems no way” was created in 2015, helping people believe in the power of the “One,” and has earned over 1.2 million followers so far.

It was only in May 2021 that Dr. Richardson Khristi (doctor with BHMS degree from VNSGU, Surat) incepted Ranen Digital Media Pvt Ltd, under which he runs both these motivational pages. Apart from inspirational content, he also provides arts and general information for creating general awareness to ultimately make people fall in love with life, feel more energized and positive to take on their dreams and goals.