Army nabs PoJK national crossing LoC in Rajouri

JAMMU, Apr 29: Alert Army troops on Friday morning nabbed a national of Pakistan-occupied-Jammu Kashmir while he was crossing over to this side of the border in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“A man from PoJK has been taken into custody while he was sneaking into the Indian Territory from across the LoC in Tarkundi belt of Rajouri district,” defence sources said.

They said that the detained man has been handed over to Police Station Manjakote for further investigation. (Agencies)