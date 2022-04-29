Employment Apr 29, 2022

SRL Diagnostics
Urgent Requirement Walk In Interview Date: 01/05/2022
Qualification: Diploma in Lab Technician.
Experience: Minimum 1 year in sample collection.
Interview Timing: 11 AM to 4 PM.
Location: Bari Brahmana, Near Dogra College.
Vacancy: 1 (Female)
Contact No: 7006507391
WANTED STAFF
Wanted one male for wholesale shop at Kanak Mandi, Jammu.
Interested may contact at
7051132497, 9419192497
REQUIRED
Required saleman for showroom 2no male / quardinator female 1no for showroom / storekeeper 1no /market cudinator 1no male
T R Gupta and Sons Railway Road Nanak Nagar Shivaji Chownk Nanak Nagar Jammu Opp Petrol pump
9419190165, 9596870414,
9419188669
Job in Jammu
MNC required
qualification 10th-12th
18 M/F candidates
Salary 8000 – 15000
Free Hostel Facility
Contact: 8441882528
WANTED
FOS /SALES STAFF : 3 Persons
Route Trainer: 1 Person
(EXP. MOBILE COMPANIES/ MOBILE ACCESSORIES PREF & Conveyance must)
Educational: 12pass and Above
SALARY : CTC (12000-16000) negotiable
for Distt :Samba/Kathua, Udhampur etc
send your resume ashutosh77785@gmail.com
Fairdeal Marketing Co
Jakh Road, Jammu
7006350110
JOB VACANCY
Urgently Required Candidate for Sales from Consumer Durable Industry for MNC in Online Industry for Jammu.
Mob: 7006650007, 7780858786
Urgently Required
STAFF FOR RESTAURANT/CAFE
1) Helper/Waitor-1
2) Cashier-1
Direct Joining
LOCATION- JAMMU CANAL ROAD
CALL 9796736420
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Rawmate Solutions a leading manufacturer of world class photovoltaic Modules seek to appoint the following for its Rooftop Solar projects in Jammu.
Marketing Executive (5 Positions) (M/F)
*Graduate in any Stream.
* Exposure to marketing with a minimum of 1-2 years of work experience will be an added advantage.
* Good interpersonal/Analytical skills.
* Candidates should have their own conveyance
Salary Range and Benefits:
*Negotiable, depending on experience, qualification and skills of the candidate(s)
Interested candidates can send their complete CV with passport size photograph on aditijamwal78@gmail.com and appear for a Walk-in-Inerview on 2nd May 2022 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM at First Floor, Sai Plaza, Opposite Kia Motors, NH Bye Pass Road, Channi Himmat.
Required
Technition Fresh.
QUALIFICATION
12TH PASSED
FOR PHILIPS SERVICE CENTER. BELOW GUMMAT MUNCIPAL MARKET NEAR VIVEKANAND CHOWK JAMMU.
CONT.
01912572884, 9419155835
STAFF REQUIRED
1.) Supervisors-03
2.) Receptionist-01
3.) Stewards-06
These vacancies are for a reputed hotel in Patnitop.
Contact immediately on
9419163001 & 9622024001
WANTED
Male Computer Operator
for Grocery billing
(Busy Software)
Location: Rehari.
Salary: 10000.
Contact: 7889775756
ANGEL NURSING CARE
SERVICE AT HOME
OUR SERVICES
* Skilled Nursing Care for Patients
* Elder Care Communions
* Baby Sitter
* Sterile Dressing
* Physiotherapy at Home
* Blood sample collection at home
* Medicine Delivery at Home
Behind Punjab National Bank Gangyal Jammu
Phone No. 8082700484, 7006054154,9622151442
Wanted
1. Teachers (Nur to 8th) – 10 Nos
2. Computer Operator -1 No
Apply those who are really need a job and staying in Channi Himmat or having own scooty.
9419100331
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
Job Opportunity
Tek Infotree (MNC)
Invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills.
Salary: – Best in the industry.
Forward CV:
savinash@infotreeglobal.com
Urgently Required
Female for
E-stamping & Printing Expert
at SDM/Tehsildar Jammu
North Complex Janipur
(Timing 9 AM to 4 PM)
Contact No. 9858193726
6006200423
B K Sharma
Stamp-Vendor
Required
(JIO TELECOM)
(ONLY FOR JAMMU)
(FOR SHREE SAI SERVICES)
1) Tellecallers (Girl) 20
(Fix Salary + Incentive)
Contact No. 7006659008,7006283684
Address : H No. 42 Sec. 8 Mini Market Trikuta Nagar Nr Animal Care Center
(Bindra Clinic)
Cambridge Public
High School
Paloura, Jammu
Urgently Required
Mathematics and Science Teacher
Upto Class 10th (Full Time)
Local and Male Preferred
Salary Negotiable
Contact 29 April and 30 April 2022
Contact during working hours only (9 am to 2 pm)
Cont: 9419124580, 0191-2531770
JOBS@World Top Notch
Advisors!
Backend Operations/ Admin
(Female’s Only)
Eligibility: MBA in HR/ Marketing
Must be having 4 to 8yrs Exp.
Salary < 18k to 28k + Cab
Work from Home *
No Registration Fees
Dream Makerz#8713000033