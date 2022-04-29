Employment Apr 29, 2022

SRL Diagnostics

Urgent Requirement Walk In Interview Date: 01/05/2022

Qualification: Diploma in Lab Technician.

Experience: Minimum 1 year in sample collection.

Interview Timing: 11 AM to 4 PM.

Location: Bari Brahmana, Near Dogra College.

Vacancy: 1 (Female)

Contact No: 7006507391

WANTED STAFF

Wanted one male for wholesale shop at Kanak Mandi, Jammu.

Interested may contact at

7051132497, 9419192497

REQUIRED

Required saleman for showroom 2no male / quardinator female 1no for showroom / storekeeper 1no /market cudinator 1no male

T R Gupta and Sons Railway Road Nanak Nagar Shivaji Chownk Nanak Nagar Jammu Opp Petrol pump

9419190165, 9596870414,

9419188669

Job in Jammu

MNC required

qualification 10th-12th

18 M/F candidates

Salary 8000 – 15000

Free Hostel Facility

Contact: 8441882528

WANTED

FOS /SALES STAFF : 3 Persons

Route Trainer: 1 Person

(EXP. MOBILE COMPANIES/ MOBILE ACCESSORIES PREF & Conveyance must)

Educational: 12pass and Above

SALARY : CTC (12000-16000) negotiable

for Distt :Samba/Kathua, Udhampur etc

send your resume ashutosh77785@gmail.com

Fairdeal Marketing Co

Jakh Road, Jammu

7006350110

JOB VACANCY

Urgently Required Candidate for Sales from Consumer Durable Industry for MNC in Online Industry for Jammu.

Mob: 7006650007, 7780858786

Urgently Required

STAFF FOR RESTAURANT/CAFE

1) Helper/Waitor-1

2) Cashier-1

Direct Joining

LOCATION- JAMMU CANAL ROAD

CALL 9796736420

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Rawmate Solutions a leading manufacturer of world class photovoltaic Modules seek to appoint the following for its Rooftop Solar projects in Jammu.

Marketing Executive (5 Positions) (M/F)

*Graduate in any Stream.

* Exposure to marketing with a minimum of 1-2 years of work experience will be an added advantage.

* Good interpersonal/Analytical skills.

* Candidates should have their own conveyance

Salary Range and Benefits:

*Negotiable, depending on experience, qualification and skills of the candidate(s)

Interested candidates can send their complete CV with passport size photograph on aditijamwal78@gmail.com and appear for a Walk-in-Inerview on 2nd May 2022 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM at First Floor, Sai Plaza, Opposite Kia Motors, NH Bye Pass Road, Channi Himmat.

Required

Technition Fresh.

QUALIFICATION

12TH PASSED

FOR PHILIPS SERVICE CENTER. BELOW GUMMAT MUNCIPAL MARKET NEAR VIVEKANAND CHOWK JAMMU.

CONT.

01912572884, 9419155835

STAFF REQUIRED

1.) Supervisors-03

2.) Receptionist-01

3.) Stewards-06

These vacancies are for a reputed hotel in Patnitop.

Contact immediately on

9419163001 & 9622024001

WANTED

Male Computer Operator

for Grocery billing

(Busy Software)

Location: Rehari.

Salary: 10000.

Contact: 7889775756

ANGEL NURSING CARE

SERVICE AT HOME

OUR SERVICES

* Skilled Nursing Care for Patients

* Elder Care Communions

* Baby Sitter

* Sterile Dressing

* Physiotherapy at Home

* Blood sample collection at home

* Medicine Delivery at Home

Behind Punjab National Bank Gangyal Jammu

Phone No. 8082700484, 7006054154,9622151442

Wanted

1. Teachers (Nur to 8th) – 10 Nos

2. Computer Operator -1 No

Apply those who are really need a job and staying in Channi Himmat or having own scooty.

9419100331

rajeshsetindia@gmail.com

Job Opportunity

Tek Infotree (MNC)

Invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills.

Salary: – Best in the industry.

Forward CV:

savinash@infotreeglobal.com

Urgently Required

Female for

E-stamping & Printing Expert

at SDM/Tehsildar Jammu

North Complex Janipur

(Timing 9 AM to 4 PM)

Contact No. 9858193726

6006200423

B K Sharma

Stamp-Vendor

Required

(JIO TELECOM)

(ONLY FOR JAMMU)

(FOR SHREE SAI SERVICES)

1) Tellecallers (Girl) 20

(Fix Salary + Incentive)

Contact No. 7006659008,7006283684

Address : H No. 42 Sec. 8 Mini Market Trikuta Nagar Nr Animal Care Center

(Bindra Clinic)

Cambridge Public

High School

Paloura, Jammu

Urgently Required

Mathematics and Science Teacher

Upto Class 10th (Full Time)

Local and Male Preferred

Salary Negotiable

Contact 29 April and 30 April 2022

Contact during working hours only (9 am to 2 pm)

Cont: 9419124580, 0191-2531770

JOBS@World Top Notch

Advisors!

Backend Operations/ Admin

(Female’s Only)

Eligibility: MBA in HR/ Marketing

Must be having 4 to 8yrs Exp.

Salary < 18k to 28k + Cab

Work from Home *

No Registration Fees

Dream Makerz#8713000033