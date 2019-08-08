Randhawa sanctions 2 culverts for Gandhi Nagar area

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 8: Member Legislative Council (MLC), Ch. Vikram Randhawa, today directed authorities for the construction of two culverts in Nalla Batala area of Gandhi Nagar Assembly segment during a joining function organized by the local residents.

During the function Bashir Ahmed Khatana, Shamsher Singh, Mohd Yaqoob, Mushtaq, Nazir Hussain, Mohd Rafiq, Anil Choudhary, Laikat Choudhary and others joined the party in the presence of Vikram Randhawa.

Randhawa welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and urged them to work dedicatedly for the upliftment of the party and ensure to strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for the better future of the nation and J&K as well.

On the request of the locals of Nalla Batala area of Gandhi Nagar Assembly Segment Ch. Vikram Randhawa conducted the tour of the area to take stock of the problems being faced by the people. During his tour to the area Randhawa interacted with many prominent of the area who raised their issues. The demands which were raised by the locals were uninterrupted power supply, adequate water supply and proper road connectivity.

The locals said that in the absence of the proper road connectivity are facing many difficulties as the rainy season has started. Sensing the gravity of the problem Randhawa on the spot directed the concerned authorities to immediately start work on the two culverts which connects the area.

The locals present on the occasion appreciated the sincere efforts of Ch. Vikram Randhawa for carrying out development in the area and extended him full support in the coming future.