BJP recalls Swaraj’s contributions, pays rich tributes to ‘Iron Lady’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 8: Leaders and the activists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) paid rich tributes to the “Iron Lady” of India and former Union Minister for External Affairs , Sushma Swaraj at a Shradanjali Sabha at Party headquarters Trikuta Nagar here, today.

The party remembered the contributions, she made during her lifetime towards the party, society and the nation as a whole.

Former Union Minister, Prof Chaman Lal Gupta, BJP State general secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, former Dy. CMs Dr. Nirmal Singh, Kavinder Gupta, MLC Ashok Khajuria, party State general secretaries, Dr. Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi, Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, former Ministers, Sat Sharma, Er. Abdul Ghani Kohli, Bali Bhagat, Sham Choudhary, former MoS, Priya Sethi, former MLA and other senior leaders of the party paid glowing tributes to Sushma Swaraj during the programme.

Chaman Lal Gupta, remembered the old memories with the great lady, while the tall leader visited J&K in the early times. He said that she was amongst the few who will be remembered with respect even by the political opponents. Narrating her life history and political career, he advocated that her life be seen as the role model for the true women empowerment.

Ashok Kaul, while paying respect to the tall leader, termed her as the true daughter of modern India. He explained that since her childhood she led a struggle-full life for the society. She threw light upon the contributions of the former Union Minister during her lifetime for taking the society forward. He prompted all the party leaders especially women activists of the party to follow her footsteps and take lessons from her works and struggles.

Dr. Nirmal Singh said that she was such a wonderful orator that elevated status of India worldwide. He said that she was accessible to all the Indians residing in any part of the world during her term as External Affairs Minister.

Kavinder Gupta, while emphasizing her role as the External Affairs Minister, added words about her contribution for the easiness of the visa process and the passport services which are available to every Indian citizen without much hassle now.

Later, all the BJP leaders and workers prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.

Party State general secretary, Yudhvir Sethi conducted the proceedings.

Rajeev Charak, Er. Ghulam Ali Khatana, Th. Narain Singh, Aseem Gupta, Praduman Singh, Veenu Khanna, Jugal Kishore Gupta, Satish Sharma, Prabhat Singh Jamwal, Adv. Sunil Sethi, Dr. Tahir Choudhary, Dr. Suresh Ajay Magotra, Adv. Abhinav Sharma, Ashwani Chrungoo, Suraj Singh, Munish Sharma, S. Varinderjit Singh, Rajni Sethi, Prem Gupta, Chander Mohan Sharma, Col. Uttam Singh, Kulbhushan Mohtra, Jugal Dogra, V. K. Sethi, Ayodhya Gupta, Jaideep Sharma, Jagdish Bhagat, Suresh Sharma, Suresh Jamwal, Rashpaul Verma, Shailja Gupta, Adv. Hunar Gupta, Jeet Angral, Ajay Vaid, Shreshta Jamwal, Kunti Jasrotia were amongst the prominent BJP leaders who paid tributes to the former Union Minister.