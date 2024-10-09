Rana records highest victory margin in Nagrota, Naik registers lowest in Tral

Many BJP candidates win with over 20,000 votes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: BJP candidate Devender Singh Rana won from Nagrota segment with the highest margin while the PDP’s Tral candidate Rafiq Ahmad Naik had the lowest margin for victory in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections whose results were declared today.

A number of BJP candidates in Jammu division won with a margin of more than 20,000 votes making it virtually a one-sided contest.

Rana, who had won the 2014 Assembly elections on the National Conference (NC) ticket, retained the Nagrota seat on BJP mandate by a margin of 30,472 votes. His nearest rival, NC’s Joginder Singh, got 17,641 votes.

BJP leader Surjit Singh Slathia recorded second highest victory margin of 30309 votes in Samba Assembly constituency. Slathia earlier won Vijaypur seat in 1996 and in 2008 as National Conference candidate.

Congress leader GA Mir won Dooru seat by over 29,000 votes.

BJP candidate from Jammu North Sham Sharma defeated NC’s Ajay Sadhotra with 27363 votes while Mohan Lal Bhagat of the party registered victory margin of 24679 in Akhnoor. Another party candidate Surinder Kumar won Marh seat with 23086 votes.

BJP’s Arvind Gupta won Jammu West seat with 22127 votes while his party colleague Satish Sharma trounced former Minister and Congress leader Dr Manohar Lal Sharma by 21368 votes to win Billawar seat.

Former Minister and BJP candidate from Udhampur West Pawan Gupta recorded victory margin of 20752 votes over his nearest Congress rival Sumit Magotra.

For the NC, only two candidates had a victory margin of more than 20,000 votes. Irshad Rasool Kar won the Sopore Assembly segment by a margin of 20,356 votes while his party colleague Aijaz Ahmad Jan won by a margin of 20,879 votes from the Poonch-Haveli seat.

PDP’s Naik won the Tral Assembly seat in a multi-corner contest with a slender margin of just 460 votes.

Naik polled 10,710 votes followed by Congress candidate Surinder Singh Channi (10,250), NC rebel (9,778) and AIP’s Harbaksh Singh (8,557).

The BJP’s Kishtwar candidate Shagun Parihar won with a slightly higher margin of 521 votes, defeating NC candidate Sajjad Kitchloo.

There were five other candidates, including People’s Conference president Sajjad Gani Lone who won with a margin of less than 1,000 votes.

NC’s Javaid Riyaz won against People’s Conference candidate Imran Ansari by a margin of just 603 votes.

Independent Pyare Lal Sharma defeated former Minister G M Saroori by 643 votes. It was a quadrangular contest on this seat as well. Sharma polled 14,195 votes, followed by Saroori (13,552), Congress’ Mohammad Zafarullah (12,533) and BJP’s Tariq Hussain Keen (9,550).

Sajjad Gani Lone barely managed to retain his family stronghold of Handwara by a margin of 662 votes.