Round Square Int’l Sports Collaboration event concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: The Round Square International Sports Collaboration 2024 concluded at KC Public School, here today, bringing together delegates from Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun, and Sai International Residential School, Cuttack. The event, which started in 2023, aims to unite Round Square Schools worldwide on a non-competitive platform to promote internationalism, cultural diversity, and team dynamics through sports.

This year’s sports included Cricket, Badminton and Swimming, with KC Public School’s state-of-the-art facilities serving as the venue. Swimming events were held at the Shri Sudershan Aquatic Centre, while badminton matches took place in the KC Sports Club.

The closing ceremony, graced by Sunaina Mehta, Joint Director, J&K Tourism, and Sandeep Mehta, SSP, Crime, Jammu. Both praised the event and extended warm greetings to the visiting delegates, expressing hopes that they had a memorable experience and gained insights into the rich culture of Jammu & Kashmir.

In his closing remarks, Principal AK Mishra thanked the visiting schools for their participation and expressed pride in successfully hosting the 2nd edition of this international collaboration.