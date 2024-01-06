Rana, other BJP leaders from J&K call on Gadkari

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 5: A delegation from the Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by senior BJP leader and former MLA Devender Rana, met with Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, at New Delhi.

The delegation comprised of District President BJP Reasi Rohit Dubey, Shashi Gupta Ex- Chairman MC Katra, Rajinder Mengi Mandal President Katra, Nishant Sharma, Vice-president Hotel Association Katra, Sham Lal and Advocate Kuldeep Dubey.

The primary focus of the delegation’s meeting was to convey gratitude to PM Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the approval and sanctioning of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. This significant infrastructure project is anticipated to play a pivotal role in enhancing the economic prospects of the Jammu region upon its completion, said the delegation.

Devender Rana highlighted the strategic significance of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, emphasizing its potential to serve as a lifeline for economic progress in the Jammu region. He underscored the transformative impact the expressway could have on trade, tourism, and overall socio-economic development.

Rana expressed confidence in the project’s ability to open up new avenues for growth, attract investments, and create employment opportunities for the local population. He stated: “The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is not just a road; it’s a pathway to prosperity for our region. We applaud the unwavering commitment of Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Gadkari to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, and we are optimistic about the positive changes this visionary infrastructure project will bring to our communities.”

Rohit Dubey, District President BJP Reasi, took the opportunity to earnestly request the Union Minister not to bypass Katra town during the construction of the Expressway.

Emphasizing the importance of including Katra in the expressway route, Dubey highlighted the potential positive impact on local development and connectivity.

The delegation conveyed its appreciation for the proactive approach taken by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in prioritizing infrastructure projects that contribute to regional growth and development. The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway holds the promise of fostering economic prosperity and facilitating improved connectivity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, said the delegation.