Advisor Bhatnagar reviews, functioning of JKHPMC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today called upon the management of JKHPMC to optimise its operations and explore new ways and technologies for maximizing its reach and make themselves competent with present industries of food sector.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review the performance and functioning of JKHPMC.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production department, Shailendra Kumar; Managing Director, JKHPMC, Imamuddin and other senior officers of the corporation and allied departments.

Addressing the officers in the meeting, the Advisor said that the corporation has lot of potential to contribute towards the horticulture sector of Jammu and Kashmir and therefore modern mechanisations and technological interventions should be employed in the corporation to maximize its impact on the sector.

He advised the management of the corporation to optimise its operations and use of assets as well as explore modern ways to maximize its profits. He called upon the officers to upgrade units of corporation so that they can compete with present industries of food sector.

While reviewing the progress of ongoing projects like Food Processing and Packaging Unit Baramulla, Food Processing and Packaging Unit at Fruit Transhipment centre Narwal, Integrated Hitech Sorting, Grading and Packaging centre Bijbehara and other units of the corporation, the Advisor directed the MD JKHPMC to expedite the pace of work on all ongoing projects so that they can be operational within established timelines.

During the meeting, MD JKHPMC gave a detailed presentation on the performance and functioning of the corporation as well as progress of works on ongoing projects.