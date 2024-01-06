ADGP Jammu reaffirms commitment to combat cyber crime

Pins ranks to newly promoted inspectors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, today conducted an inspection of the Cyber Police Station in Jammu, reaffirming the commitment to combat the rising menace of cyber-crime.

During the visit, ADGP Jain commended the Cyber Police Station’s efforts in investigating various cyber-crime cases and emphasized the need for increased human and technological resources to tackle emerging challenges such as artificial intelligence and deep fakes.

ADGP Jain announced plans to establish operational cyber cells and cyber investigation teams at the district level within the Jammu Zone. This move aims to facilitate easier reporting of cyber-crimes for the general public and enhance the overall responsiveness to such incidents.

He assured that comprehensive measures, including personnel and advanced technology, would be implemented to fortify the Cyber Police Station.

The ADGP also inquired about the progress of the Cyber Police Station building construction and urged the acceleration of the construction work to ensure its operational readiness.

Additionally, he directed the intensification of cyber awareness initiatives at all levels to educate the public about various cyber-crimes and protect them from online fraudsters.

During the inspection, Superintendent of Police Kameshwar Puri briefed ADGP Jain on the Cyber Police Station’s functions and its handling of online portals, notably the 1930 portal.

Various types of cyber-crimes, such as financial frauds, social media-related cases, sextortion, malware attacks, cyber security breaches, and cyber terrorism, were discussed.

The Superintendent of Police highlighted the success of the online cyber-crime reporting mechanism on the 1930 portal, revealing that the Cyber Police Station has recovered over 1.25 crore since its inception.

ADGP Jain concluded the visit by stressing the importance of a proactive approach in countering cyber threats and the need for continued collaboration between law enforcement and technology advancements.

Meanwhile, the ADGP Jammu also adhered the new ranks to the newly promoted inspectors at Zonal Police Headquarters here.

As per a statement, the officers who were decorated with the new ranks are Avtar Choudhary, R anjit Singh, and Lalit Sharma.

While felicitating the Inspectors, the ADGP Jammu Zone urged the officers to work with zeal and zest to make the department and their families proud. He hoped that the promotion would bring a new spirit of public service among the officers.