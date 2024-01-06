100 schools tagged; education sector in crisis: PSAJK

* CEO Kulgam issues order on tagging compliance; revokes later

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Jan 5: Following the school tagging process initiated by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), the authorities in Kulgam have sought compliance from the heads of private schools in the district facing tagging.

In an order issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Kulgam, later withdrawn, it has been stated that nearly 22 private schools, which have been tagged, have not followed the directives to discharge the students, offering them one-day window for compliance.

“The affiliation of these schools has expired, and they have failed to submit their extension cases to the concerned quarters,” read the order, adding that the students of these schools, all in class 10, have been tagged to nearby Government Schools.

The heads of these schools listed in the order, have been directed not to enrol the students in classes from the next academic session without obtaining affiliation from the JKBOSE.

Furthermore, they have been directed to issue discharge certificates to the students enrolled in class 10 without fail. Cluster heads have been asked to countersign the DCs and submit the PCA forms with the normal fees to the JKBOSE without delay.

Simultaneously, the heads of Government schools, which have to adjust the students of private schools facing tagging, have also been directed to enroll the students from private schools immediately after fulfilling all the formalities, while asking the concerned private and Govt schools to submit a compliance report within a day.

Reacting to the overall move of the tagging of schools, president Private Schools’ Association J&K, G.N. War said that so far, 100 schools have been tagged, alleging that some CEOs are going beyond their brief by forcing the economy schools for tagging.

“If the Government wants to close private schools, it is better to issue an order because 400 schools are facing the issue, and there are other problem areas that will lead to the closure of 70 percent of schools,” he said.

He further alleged that schools are being asked to submit a consent application for tagging, which, he said, is equivalent to the death of the education sector, while urging LG Manoj Sinha to intervene in the matter.

“As of now, the education system is facing a crisis; either the LG is not aware of the ground situation, or he is being misled; at the same time, there are a number of orders issued from the High Court that are not being implemented at all.”