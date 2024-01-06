Homage paid to victims of terror attack

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Jan 5: In a solemn gathering, the families of the nine victims, along with the general public today came together to pay homage to the 15 individuals who fell victim to terrorism on January 5, 1996.

The atmosphere was heavy with sorrow as tearful eyes expressed the pain of loss.

Among the dignitaries present at the tribute paying ceremony held at Balidaan Sthal, Baatkew Barshalla was DC Harvinder Singh, who stood in solidarity with the grieving families.

The event also saw the participation of SSP. Former MLA Bhaderwah, Daleep Parihar, presented shawls to the families, offering a gesture of support and empathy.

The homage ceremony unfolded with heartfelt tributes to the departed souls, as the attendees united to remember and honor those who had been taken away by the senseless act of terrorism. The proceedings were marked by a poignant moment when the national anthem played, symbolizing unity and resilience in the face of tragedy.

As the ceremony concluded, the collective grief and shared remembrance left an indelible mark on everyone present. The simple yet powerful act of paying homage served as a reminder that the community stands strong together, supporting one another through moments of darkness. The unity exhibited during this event highlighted the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

During the event, DC Doda also participated in the plantation drive conducted to remember the martyrs who lost their lives.