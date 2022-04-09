Rana calls for creation of J&K Education Service on analogy of JKAS

Annual Lecturers’ Day observed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today called for creation of Jammu and Kashmir Education Service on the analogy of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) for ensuring cadre management and career advancement.

Speaking at a function, held in observance of the Annual Lecturers Day, organized by the Plus-2 Lecturers Forum at the Teachers’ Bhavan here, Devender Rana said job satisfaction is necessary for harnessing optimum talent among the human resource. He also pleaded for a structured transfer policy in the education department so that the academic sessions are not compromised in any manner.

He described teachers as architects of the nation, saying incentivizing them is like investing for the development of the educational system, which will eventually have a lasting and positive impact on the academic arena. Time has come for professionalizing the education system in the obtaining management culture. This will go a long way in transforming this pivotal sector, he added.

While pleading for creating openings for the lecturers, Rana said onerous responsibility also lies on them in preserving the sanctity of the educational environment and sustaining the Guru-Shishy concept of the great Indian civilization. Remaining rooted to ground is the essence of India’s glorious heritage, he maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP Vice President Sham Lal Sharma exhorted the Plus-2 Lecturers to give their best, as they shoulder the responsibility of shaping the destiny of students at the crucial stage of their academics.

He supported the career advancement of academicians at every level, while reminding them to strive for good results by putting their hard toil in shaping the academic career of students.

Senior leader and former minister Sat Sharma greeted the participants on the day, hoping they will continue with their pursuit of building an educated nation with sincerity of purpose.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga saluted the teaching community for their selfless service, saying there cannot be anything better than the satisfaction of inspiring hope, igniting imagination and instilling interest among students for learning.

Devender Rana, Sham Lal Sharma, Sat Sharma and Chander Prakash Ganga strongly pitched for resolving the issues confronting the Plus Two Lecturers Forum, hoping that the administration will earnestly address these in a time bound manner.

MJ Sharma, Incharge BJP Employees Cell was also present on the occasion.

The speakers from different parts of the Union Territories expressed their views on the importance of the Lecturers Day with special focus on the role of the Plus-2 cadre in the development of the education system and helping the students in getting selected in various educational institutions and professional colleges across the country as well as abroad.

Chief Education Officer, Jammu and Chief Education Officer, Kathua also spoke on the occasion.

Pardeep Rakwal, President of the Forum expressed his determination that the Plus-2 community will work tirelessly and intensify efforts to achieve the goal of academic excellence and betterment of the student community.

Besides a large number of the other officers of the School Education Department and others who addressed the gathering included the Chairman R S Salathia, General Secretary Ghar Singh Saini, Vice President Dr Ashok Shastri, Vice President Dr Sushma Sharma, Advisor/ Chief Spokesperson Dr Jyoti Prakash,Chief Organiser Smt Renu Langeh, Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum Chairman Sh Ganesh Khajuria, Chairman School Education Employees Coordination Committee Dr Manzoor and others.

The House specially focused on the confronting issues which included the benefits of Assured Career Programming (ACP), running grade pattern in favour of Plus-2 Lecturers, expeditious process of regularization of all the incharge lecturers, Principals, CEO’s and Joint Directors.

The forum also felicitated Anil Bhat, Project Head, Bharti Foundation, his team and Principals of the Schools.