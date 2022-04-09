Delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 9: A delegation of Self Help Group (SHG) members of district Bandipora called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here today.

While sharing their respective success stories, the SHG members apprised the Lt Governor about the role played by Rural Livelihood Mission (RLM) and other Government agencies in uplifting their skills & confidence and making them self-sufficient by helping them establish their small business units.

The SHG members also informed the Lt Governor that they have registered a substantial increase in their earnings after proper handholding by RLM, and requested for exploring the possibilities of establishing Mahila Banks in the UT.

They also demonstrated several products manufactured by them before the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the SHG members, said that the UT Government has initiated several path-breaking steps for the development of entrepreneur culture, creating livelihood opportunities, especially for women SHGs and introducing financial inclusion within the UT’s Self Help Group ecosystem.

We are extending handholding to all SHGs for showcasing their products and skills at National & International Expos and events, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor appreciated the SHG members for their skills & art, and assured them that all their issues and suggestions would be taken into consideration.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Sheikh Muzaffar, President, J&K Nationalist People’s Front also met the Lt Governor and raised several issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that all their genuine issues would be taken up for the redressal on merit.