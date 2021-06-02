Ramkote police files FIR against 15 unknown persons

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 2: The Ramkote Police has filed FIR against 15 unknown people who indulged in stone pelting over police and revenue officials during a joint demolition drive launched by the officials of the two departments in Lakhri village falling under the jurisdiction of Police Post Ramkote and Billawar Police Station in which two head constables had received injuries.

Police said that FIR has been registered against 15 unknown persons under Section 307, 341, 332, 353, 188, 269, 147, 148 & 34 IPC in Ramkote Police Post. However, no arrest has been made as the matter is under investigation. Police said those responsible for instigating mob on stone pelting will be dealt seriously under law and no one will be spared.